Meg Ryan Moments That Didn't Help Plastic Surgery Rumors
Meg Ryan has gone through a stunning transformation over the years. However, there has been debate about how much of her changing looks is due to cosmetic surgery instead of aging. Ryan was already known for her unique but gorgeous features back in the peak of her Hollywood career. But although it's certainly common for a person's face to experience some evolution, especially upon leaving their 20s and 30s, Ryan's physical metamorphosis went beyond gaining a few wrinkles and growing a couple of gray hairs.
Based on her later public appearances, fans and experts alike are convinced that Ryan had some kind of work done. The "City of Angels" actress hasn't confirmed the allegations, but she hasn't denied them, either. She only politely but firmly sidestepped the inquiry the last time she was asked about the plastic surgery rumors. But her silence on the matter was about as helpful in quieting the speculation as some of her moments under the spotlight were.
Meg Ryan's throwback pic was a reminder that her looks came a long way
Meg Ryan posted a picture of a past photoshoot on her Instagram that showed how different she looked back in her younger years. Wearing her blond hair long while sporting a lime green dress, Ryan's lips seemed to be slightly different than they'd be when she got older. The romcom star always had firm lips, but this reminded us how much smaller they were back then compared to her future counterpart. A lip augmentation is one of the procedures experts believe Ryan has had, and her throwback pic helps us see why.
Her Oscars comeback look caused a frenzy
Meg Ryan hadn't been seen at the Academy Awards since 1998, before her return to Hollywood's most prestigious ceremony in 2025. She dressed for the occasion by wearing an elegant but simple dark red dress. But on social media, the focus went to her look instead of her wardrobe. Ryan's rumored plastic surgery had everyone talking when the changes she'd gone through were put on blast for millions of Oscar watchers to see. Although some thought she looked better than ever, others felt the procedures she might've had did more harm than good. But almost all agreed that it looked like she'd had some kind of work done.
Her style at the Tony Awards was a mix of the old and new Meg Ryan
Out of all of Meg Ryan's most popular 'dos, her shoulder-length blonde hairstyle may be among some of her most iconic. In her recent years, the "Addicted to Love" actress has been seen more often with much longer locks. When she presented at the 2016 Tony Awards, she channeled the old Meg Ryan by cutting her hair short again. We thought doing so would make her look more like herself. But without the longer hair, her facial features only stuck out more. And it was hard to feel nostalgic over Ryan's subtle callback to her old hairstyle when it looked like another person was rocking it.
She became a different person in unrecognizable photoshoot
If Meg Ryan didn't post this picture of herself on her official Instagram page, we wouldn't have known that it was her. In the image, the actress is showing off almost an entirely new face in a photoshoot she did for a friend. Wearing a strapless orange dress, the Connecticut native looked even younger than she did decades prior. A combination of foundation and photoshop definitely helped her reverse time, but it was at the cost of removing any traces of the Ryan we all knew. Incidentally, if you were on the fence about Ryan having plastic surgery before, this picture might just remove all doubt.
Candid pics show you can't blame makeup
There's a full list of celebrities who are completely unrecognizable without makeup, showing that cosmetics can be just as effective as plastic surgery. However, candid pictures of Meg Ryan prove that makeup isn't the source of her metamorphosis. In a pic where she's walking the streets of New York, Ryan's lips are just as firm as they're known to be without the help of lipstick. In fact, virtually all of her facial features look exactly as they do when she's all glammed up. So between makeup and plastic surgery, the latter seems to be the likeliest culprit behind her new face.
Her pic with Julianne Moore tells the tale of two different styles of aging
Julianne Moore has always made aging look easy, especially in her makeup free looks. Many agree that she doesn't look too unlike how she did in her younger years, but at the same time she doesn't look cosmetically altered in any way. When the Oscar-winner took a pic with Meg Ryan, the contrast in how the two aged is glaring. Additionally, what makes Ryan's radical transformation even more suspicious is that she's almost one year younger than Moore. Although not everyone ages the same, we can't help but wonder if the pic shows the difference between growing old naturally and going under the knife.