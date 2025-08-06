Meg Ryan Moments That Didn't Help Plastic Surgery Rumors

Meg Ryan has gone through a stunning transformation over the years. However, there has been debate about how much of her changing looks is due to cosmetic surgery instead of aging. Ryan was already known for her unique but gorgeous features back in the peak of her Hollywood career. But although it's certainly common for a person's face to experience some evolution, especially upon leaving their 20s and 30s, Ryan's physical metamorphosis went beyond gaining a few wrinkles and growing a couple of gray hairs.

Based on her later public appearances, fans and experts alike are convinced that Ryan had some kind of work done. The "City of Angels" actress hasn't confirmed the allegations, but she hasn't denied them, either. She only politely but firmly sidestepped the inquiry the last time she was asked about the plastic surgery rumors. But her silence on the matter was about as helpful in quieting the speculation as some of her moments under the spotlight were.