Jill Biden's Ex Husband Has Raised Alarm Bells Over Her Relationship Timeline With Joe

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Jill Biden has been married to former president Joe Biden since the pair exchanged vows in July 1977. However, nearly half a century later, it seems Jill's jilted first husband, Bill Stevenson, is still trying to sow discord and add to the many wild rumors that are already swirling around the former first lady. Among the many negative allegations he's already put forth regarding Jill in the past few years, Bill claims that his ex's relationship with Joe began when she was still legally married, and called into question Joe and Jills' established relationship timeline.

Jill and Bill tied the knot in February 1970, when he was 23 and she was 18. Two years later, Bill opened a bar and music venue called The Stone Balloon. As Bill tells the story, he was an acquaintance of the future president during his run for senate that same year, and Joe became a family friend. As Bill has claimed on numerous occasions, he allegedly discovered that Jill was romantically involved with Joe and ended their marriage over it. "I don't want to hurt anyone, but facts are facts and what happened, happened," Bill told The Daily Mail in August 2020.

According to Bill, his first indication that Jill was in a relationship with Joe came in August 1974. "Bruce Springsteen was going to play at The Stone Balloon and I had to go to Northern New Jersey to pay him in advance," Bill told the outlet. "I asked Jill to go with me, and she said no – she had things to do, she had to look after Joe's kids, Beau and Hunter. It was kind of a big deal to go meet Springsteen. I had no idea she and Joe were that kind of friendly."