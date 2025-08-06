Jill Biden's Ex Husband Has Raised Alarm Bells Over Her Relationship Timeline With Joe
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Jill Biden has been married to former president Joe Biden since the pair exchanged vows in July 1977. However, nearly half a century later, it seems Jill's jilted first husband, Bill Stevenson, is still trying to sow discord and add to the many wild rumors that are already swirling around the former first lady. Among the many negative allegations he's already put forth regarding Jill in the past few years, Bill claims that his ex's relationship with Joe began when she was still legally married, and called into question Joe and Jills' established relationship timeline.
Jill and Bill tied the knot in February 1970, when he was 23 and she was 18. Two years later, Bill opened a bar and music venue called The Stone Balloon. As Bill tells the story, he was an acquaintance of the future president during his run for senate that same year, and Joe became a family friend. As Bill has claimed on numerous occasions, he allegedly discovered that Jill was romantically involved with Joe and ended their marriage over it. "I don't want to hurt anyone, but facts are facts and what happened, happened," Bill told The Daily Mail in August 2020.
According to Bill, his first indication that Jill was in a relationship with Joe came in August 1974. "Bruce Springsteen was going to play at The Stone Balloon and I had to go to Northern New Jersey to pay him in advance," Bill told the outlet. "I asked Jill to go with me, and she said no – she had things to do, she had to look after Joe's kids, Beau and Hunter. It was kind of a big deal to go meet Springsteen. I had no idea she and Joe were that kind of friendly."
Bill Stevenson's story about Jill and Joe Biden's romance contradicts their story of how they first met
In Bill Stevenson's account, he and his ex-wife had become friends with Joe Biden in 1972, before Joe became a senator and before the heartbreaking death of Joe's first wife and infant daughter in a tragic car accident. Bill claims Jill and Joe sparked an affair in the following years, and Bill kicked her out as a result. Jill's recollection was very different in her 2019 memoir, "Where the Light Enters." Jill wrote, "We were young, and it didn't take long before we grew in different directions... I tried to make the relationship work. I thought I could will our marriage back to life." However, she soon "began to see that the breaks were beyond repair."
Even the timeline is a point of contention. Jill and Joe have both said they met for the very first time in March 1975 on a blind date. They went to a movie together and soon after fell madly in love. According to Joe, he'd only seen a photo of Jill in a local print advertisement. Seemingly, there's almost no overlap between Bill's timeline claims and Jill's.
Reps for Jill have also staunchly denied Bill's allegations of infidelity. A spokesperson for the Bidens told Inside Edition in September 2020 that "these claims are fictitious" and simply an effort by Bill to sell a book. "Jill Biden separated from her first husband irreconcilably in the fall of 1974 and moved out of their marital home," the spokesperson stated. "Joe and Jill Biden had their first date in March of 1975." Without receipts, it's hard to say who is telling the truth, and who is simply dredging up old drama 50 years later for clout and 15 minutes of fame.