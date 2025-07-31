Trump Shatters His 'Excellent Health' Illusion With Latest Slip Of The Tongue

There are some glaringly obvious signs that point to Donald Trump's health declining, and the president seems to think so, too, although he'd never say it out loud. He did, however, accidentally admit that he'd rather not use some of the latest technology to see what his health will look like a few years from now, even though he's previously touted that he's fit as a fiddle.

During a White House press event on July 30, 2025, Trump marveled at technology that allows patients to keep better tabs on their health — and see predictions of their future physical fitness. But he quickly added he had no interest in using it himself. "I don't want to see [my health records], please," he quipped (via X). "I don't want to see ... They can tell you exactly what your problem is going to be in 6 years— I don't want to know about it." This is from the same man who previously referred to himself as "the healthiest president that's ever lived" (via BBC). He also told reporters in April 2025, "I felt I was in very good shape. A good heart, a good soul, a very good soul," after he had a checkup, per PBS.

Netizens quickly took to X to comment on Trump's slip-up, with one questioning, "I thought his doctor said he was the healthiest man to ever walk the face of the Earth?" Another added, "Six years may be too far out for him anyway." Others pointed out that this so-called new way of accessing one's medical records has existed for years and that Trump is behind the times.