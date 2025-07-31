Trump Shatters His 'Excellent Health' Illusion With Latest Slip Of The Tongue
There are some glaringly obvious signs that point to Donald Trump's health declining, and the president seems to think so, too, although he'd never say it out loud. He did, however, accidentally admit that he'd rather not use some of the latest technology to see what his health will look like a few years from now, even though he's previously touted that he's fit as a fiddle.
During a White House press event on July 30, 2025, Trump marveled at technology that allows patients to keep better tabs on their health — and see predictions of their future physical fitness. But he quickly added he had no interest in using it himself. "I don't want to see [my health records], please," he quipped (via X). "I don't want to see ... They can tell you exactly what your problem is going to be in 6 years— I don't want to know about it." This is from the same man who previously referred to himself as "the healthiest president that's ever lived" (via BBC). He also told reporters in April 2025, "I felt I was in very good shape. A good heart, a good soul, a very good soul," after he had a checkup, per PBS.
Netizens quickly took to X to comment on Trump's slip-up, with one questioning, "I thought his doctor said he was the healthiest man to ever walk the face of the Earth?" Another added, "Six years may be too far out for him anyway." Others pointed out that this so-called new way of accessing one's medical records has existed for years and that Trump is behind the times.
Trump's health has been a hot topic since his second term commenced
In July 2025, Donald Trump's new health diagnosis sparked rumors about his lifespan. Pundits first noticed that the president's legs looked swollen while he attended the Club World Cup soccer final in New Jersey. Additionally, a photograph that showed badly blended makeup on Trump's hand also went viral. Coincidentally, the speculation about Trump's health coincided with insistent calls from his base to release the Jeffrey Epstein files, and pundits received a rare, transparent update from the White House.
Karoline Leavitt told reporters Trump had been diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency but was otherwise healthy. She also clarified that the makeup on Trump's hands was covering "minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin." She added, "The president remains in excellent health, which I think all of you witness on a daily basis" (via WFAA). Dr. Jeremy Faust told CNN that Trump's condition was on par with his age and very common. "Some of that blood flows back to the heart. That's called venous return. It just slows down in some patients more than others, and that can lead to things like swelling," Faust explained, adding that chronic venous insufficiency can put patients at risk of more serious conditions, like deep vein thrombosis, which is when blood clots start to form due to insufficient blood flow. "It's a spectrum of disease that can go from mild to life-threatening," Faust clarified.
Trump's diagnosis was a rare admission of his old age. The divisive politician is known for glossing over the truth when it comes to his health, and one can't help but wonder whether his admission that he doesn't want to see his medical records hints that he knows he's not as healthy as he claims to be.