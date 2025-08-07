Karoline Leavitt Can't Quit This One Outdated Accessory (& We Wish She'd Leave It In The 70s)

Since she arrived on the scene, Karoline Leavitt has made it clear that she's not an expert when it comes to fashion. And time and time again, her outdated looks have had us checking the calendar. Leavitt loves one accessory in particular that is a total blast from the past — just not in a good way. The more she sports this accessory, the more we think that it's about time for her to swap this out for something a little more fashion-forward and a little less old-fashioned.

Leavitt might not be the easiest person to relate to for many people, but there is one thing about her that most of us can totally understand: she's got a favorite pair of sunglasses. Whether she's at the zoo with her son, like in one Instagram post from April 2025, or on a trip to the Middle East, like she was the following month, Leavitt seemingly doesn't leave the house without her oversized, black aviator sunglasses. And, while she may love the look, we think it's past time that this MAGA gal upgraded her eyewear and picked something that worked better for her face and for the current day and age.