Karoline Leavitt Can't Quit This One Outdated Accessory (& We Wish She'd Leave It In The 70s)
Since she arrived on the scene, Karoline Leavitt has made it clear that she's not an expert when it comes to fashion. And time and time again, her outdated looks have had us checking the calendar. Leavitt loves one accessory in particular that is a total blast from the past — just not in a good way. The more she sports this accessory, the more we think that it's about time for her to swap this out for something a little more fashion-forward and a little less old-fashioned.
Leavitt might not be the easiest person to relate to for many people, but there is one thing about her that most of us can totally understand: she's got a favorite pair of sunglasses. Whether she's at the zoo with her son, like in one Instagram post from April 2025, or on a trip to the Middle East, like she was the following month, Leavitt seemingly doesn't leave the house without her oversized, black aviator sunglasses. And, while she may love the look, we think it's past time that this MAGA gal upgraded her eyewear and picked something that worked better for her face and for the current day and age.
Karoline Leavitt's out of date shades aren't her perfect eyewear match
While Karoline Leavitt isn't afraid to make a fashion statement, she also doesn't seem to have a clear idea of her own personal style. Pair this with her unique, public-facing job and the fact that she's often surrounded by people who are much older than her (including her major age gap relationship with her husband), and the result is a confused wardrobe that often leaves Leavitt looking twice her age in outdated 'fits that give grandma casual. In Leavitt's eyes, her preferred sunglasses may seem cool and classic. In reality, though, they're too oversized for her face and look like something she borrowed from her mom's old closet.
We can't blame anyone for having a favorite style of sunglasses, but that doesn't change the fact that this accessory is affected by fast-changing trend cycles. Beyond that, though, the best sunnies for everyone's unique face shape vary greatly from person to person. And, considering the fact that Leavitt disappears behind her chunky, dark glasses, it's safe to say a sleeker, more modern option would be a better pick for her.