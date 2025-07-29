Karoline Leavitt Looks Twice Her Age In Outdated Scotland 'Fit That Gives Grandma Casual

Donald Trump is in Scotland to attend a ribbon cutting for a new golf course at his property in Aberdeen, and he was accompanied by a number of family members, including Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. He also met with some world leaders while he was there, so he was accompanied by some White House staffers, including White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. In a continuation of the trend for Leavitt to dress older than she is, she was seen wearing a white quilted vest over a zip up sweater. She paired that with white capris and sneakers with no-show socks (at least hopefully there's some socks under there). It's a sensible outfit for the Scottish summer, that's for sure, but it's one that seems more suited for someone with a couple of grandkids, not someone still in their 20s.

Lara Trump shared the photo as well on her Instagram Stories; also in the photo are Chamberlain Harris, who works in the White House, and Kimberly Benza, who is Eric's executive assistant. They managed to escape the older lady outfit vibes, even though they all dressed for the same weather. We think it's the cropped tight white capris and the vest that are really aging Leavitt's look.