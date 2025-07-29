Karoline Leavitt Looks Twice Her Age In Outdated Scotland 'Fit That Gives Grandma Casual
Donald Trump is in Scotland to attend a ribbon cutting for a new golf course at his property in Aberdeen, and he was accompanied by a number of family members, including Eric Trump and Donald Trump Jr. He also met with some world leaders while he was there, so he was accompanied by some White House staffers, including White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt. In a continuation of the trend for Leavitt to dress older than she is, she was seen wearing a white quilted vest over a zip up sweater. She paired that with white capris and sneakers with no-show socks (at least hopefully there's some socks under there). It's a sensible outfit for the Scottish summer, that's for sure, but it's one that seems more suited for someone with a couple of grandkids, not someone still in their 20s.
Lara Trump shared the photo as well on her Instagram Stories; also in the photo are Chamberlain Harris, who works in the White House, and Kimberly Benza, who is Eric's executive assistant. They managed to escape the older lady outfit vibes, even though they all dressed for the same weather. We think it's the cropped tight white capris and the vest that are really aging Leavitt's look.
Karoline Leavitt leaned into the grandma on a breezy beach walk look while in Scotland
Karoline Leavitt wore something similar earlier on the trip. In an Instagram Story, she included a video of herself with the caption, "Morning coffee walk to kick off another busy day!" She was wearing a sweater with the American flag on it and topped with what is presumably the same white vest. Based on the logo, the vest seems to be from the Trump Turnberry collection; we wonder if Leavitt had to buy it or if it was a gift. It's giving coastal grandma style with a hint of middle aged suburban mom and more than a dash of 4th of July spirit, in case there was any question as to what country she was from as she visited Scotland.
Donald Trump's four day visit to Scotland saw protests throughout the country, including people lining the road to his golf courses holding signs and one person playing bagpipes as he tried to speak to reporters. Trump was also seen seemingly cheating at golf with a caddy throwing out his ball for him to play. No official statement about that from Leavitt yet.