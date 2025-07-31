Jason Momoa Is Totally Unrecognizable After Latest Transformation (& We Miss His Old Look)
We once wanted to see Jason Momoa without his signature beard, so we made it happen with a bit of photo-editing magic. And, now we're seeing what he looks like clean-shaven IRL. The "Dune" star is prepping for the third installment of the hit movie franchise. And, part of that preparation was a makeover that rendered the movie star unrecognizable.
For fans of Momoa's signature look, it's time for an important reminder: beards grow back! This fact was surely a comfort to Momoa, who just shaved his face clean for the first time in over five years. On July 30, he shared a video of himself saying sayonara to his facial hair on Instagram alongside a caption that began with, "Haven't shaved in six years, and here we are again." If there was any question about whether or not he is a fan of his new look, he was sure to answer it quickly. The first words out of his mouth in the video were, "Goddamnit, I hate it!" Momoa called his makeover "the kickoff" for "Dune: Messiah," which is set to hit theaters in 2026. He later sighed and said, "Only for you, Denis," implying that "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve's vision for the upcoming film was what prompted the begrudging shave. As he looked at himself in the mirror, he shook his head and said, "Oh, man," before breaking out into laughter. Hey — at least he hasn't had to get rid of his signature long locks... yet.
Beardless Momoa is garnering mixed reactions
Clearly, Jason Momoa was aware that the video of him shaving would get lots of attention online. So, he used the buzz for good: promoting his aluminum water bottle company, Mananalu. "I launched @mananalu to help eliminate single-use plastic," he wrote in his Instagram caption, adding, "This is the future... Let's get rid of single-use plastic. For our children and for our planet."
Momoa's post and his makeover did, in fact, get plenty of attention online. Folks in the comment section weren't afraid to share their feedback on Momoa's transformation, and their reactions were mixed. "... you look so handsome omg Jason why do you hide your beautiful face," one commenter wrote. "I like you better with a beard, you look more mature and serious. But work is work," another added. Some fans love the new look, while others hate it. For many, though, it made them do a double-take. One X, formerly known as Twitter, user retweeted a screenshot from Momoa's shaving video and wrote, "I've scrolled past this tweet like twenty times today and only just now realized the man on the left is Jason Momoa." The user added "boys put the razors DOWN!!!" in the tweet's comments. Many netizens voiced that they thought clean-shaven Momoa was someone else in the comment section, while one joked, "an angel lost its wings." Momoa is certainly in agreement with the haters of his clean-shaven look. Clearly, though, this is no match for the power of Denis Villeneuve's directing choices.