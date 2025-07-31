Jason Momoa Is Totally Unrecognizable After Latest Transformation (& We Miss His Old Look)

We once wanted to see Jason Momoa without his signature beard, so we made it happen with a bit of photo-editing magic. And, now we're seeing what he looks like clean-shaven IRL. The "Dune" star is prepping for the third installment of the hit movie franchise. And, part of that preparation was a makeover that rendered the movie star unrecognizable.

For fans of Momoa's signature look, it's time for an important reminder: beards grow back! This fact was surely a comfort to Momoa, who just shaved his face clean for the first time in over five years. On July 30, he shared a video of himself saying sayonara to his facial hair on Instagram alongside a caption that began with, "Haven't shaved in six years, and here we are again." If there was any question about whether or not he is a fan of his new look, he was sure to answer it quickly. The first words out of his mouth in the video were, "Goddamnit, I hate it!" Momoa called his makeover "the kickoff" for "Dune: Messiah," which is set to hit theaters in 2026. He later sighed and said, "Only for you, Denis," implying that "Dune" director Denis Villeneuve's vision for the upcoming film was what prompted the begrudging shave. As he looked at himself in the mirror, he shook his head and said, "Oh, man," before breaking out into laughter. Hey — at least he hasn't had to get rid of his signature long locks... yet.