Dana Perino's Tacky Nursing Home 'Fit Gave Red A Bad Rap

Dana Perino loves to spotlight her fashions on a weekly basis. The Fox News host has a "Fit Check Friday" segment where she, her assistant Kate DePetro, and often a guest provide brand info for their clothes and accessories. "It's a way to have a little bit of fun," Perino informed her Fox News colleague Stuart Varney (via TikTok). With these routine reveals, it's not surprising that not every outfit Perino chooses will be a winner. For instance, during a July 2025 "fit check," Perino's red outfit looked lackluster. It's too bad, because this flaming color often outshines other powerful shades like Kelly green.

Her pairing of a vibrant red dress and matching strappy sandals got things off to a promising start. Unfortunately, Perino topped it with a flowered Carolina Herrera jacket. The large red roses against the cream-colored background aged up her outfit considerably. This big, loud pattern would have looked more at home on a 1980s-era sofa. It also added bulkiness to the top half of her outfit, creating a frumpy silhouette.

Perino should have followed her own advice. "One of the most important things I've learned is that your clothes have to fit," she explained to Page Six in April 2025. "They should not be too tight, they should not be too big, they should be just right." Between odd gap at the bottom of the jacket and the wind-billowed dress, it was difficult to tell if her outfit fit correctly. She looked like she was being swallowed up by this usually failsafe color.