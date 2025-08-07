Dana Perino's Tacky Nursing Home 'Fit Gave Red A Bad Rap
Dana Perino loves to spotlight her fashions on a weekly basis. The Fox News host has a "Fit Check Friday" segment where she, her assistant Kate DePetro, and often a guest provide brand info for their clothes and accessories. "It's a way to have a little bit of fun," Perino informed her Fox News colleague Stuart Varney (via TikTok). With these routine reveals, it's not surprising that not every outfit Perino chooses will be a winner. For instance, during a July 2025 "fit check," Perino's red outfit looked lackluster. It's too bad, because this flaming color often outshines other powerful shades like Kelly green.
Her pairing of a vibrant red dress and matching strappy sandals got things off to a promising start. Unfortunately, Perino topped it with a flowered Carolina Herrera jacket. The large red roses against the cream-colored background aged up her outfit considerably. This big, loud pattern would have looked more at home on a 1980s-era sofa. It also added bulkiness to the top half of her outfit, creating a frumpy silhouette.
Perino should have followed her own advice. "One of the most important things I've learned is that your clothes have to fit," she explained to Page Six in April 2025. "They should not be too tight, they should not be too big, they should be just right." Between odd gap at the bottom of the jacket and the wind-billowed dress, it was difficult to tell if her outfit fit correctly. She looked like she was being swallowed up by this usually failsafe color.
Dana Perino could use a few fashion do-overs
After years in the public eye, Dana Perino's not afraid to point out her fashion shortcomings. In an April 2025 "Friday Fit Check," she pointed to a new pair of slingback heels, stating in the TikTok video, "I can barely walk in." Even so, poorly fitting shoes are a far cry from some of the bigger fashion mistakes she made during her stint as George W. Bush's press secretary. Back then, Perino looked more "grandma" than girlboss, and part of the problem stemmed from wearing prints that added on extra years.
Unfortunately, Perino's floral jacket isn't the only thing in her closet with upholstery-inspired material. During an April 2025 tour of her beach house, Perino wore a green floral dress that exuded retro sofa vibes. The dress's striped collar, waist and cuffs made for an odd mixing of patterns, and the blue and white stripes looked like mattress ticking.
However, one issue that Perino tries to consciously tackle is the problem of ill-fitting pieces. When she was press secretary, Perino admitted to resorting to hacks like temporarily pinning or clipping clothes together to make them fit better. At only five feet tall, Perino's a lot shorter than her fellow Fox News stars, and her shorter-than-average stature may make it challenging to buy clothes off the rack. Fortunately, in her job at Fox News, Perino has access to multiple wardrobe experts and she's learned to lean into more permanent tailoring solutions.