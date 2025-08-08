Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski's Suspicious Housing Situation Doesn't Help Affair Gossip

There are myriad rumors about Kristi Noem we can't ignore, but her alleged affair with Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, is arguably the one that's been getting the most attention. Noem and Lewandowski are both married, but neither seems to have done much to quell the growing speculation. In fact, the pair fanned the flames even further when they chose close living quarters in Washington D.C. The Daily Mail discovered the secretary of homeland security and political strategist were living opposite each other in Navy Yard, and upon questioning other residents, learned that they also regularly frequent each other's apartments. One witness even claimed they spotted the former Trump staffer leaving Noem's residence with a duffel bag.

"There's no question [their] relationship is ongoing," another insider proclaimed. "They continue to travel together, they continue to socialize together. Very clearly, they're still having an extra-marital relationship." The news about the pair's eyebrow-raising living situation initially broke in April 2025. By July, Noem was no longer permanently residing in Navy Yard — she'd moved to the Coast Guard Commandant's quarters — but eagle-eyed members of the public confirmed to the Daily Mail that Lewandowski was still a frequent visitor. Likewise, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin notably pointed out that Noem's move wasn't permanent.

As she clarified, "Secretary Noem continues to pay rent at her Navy Yard residence and has sought temporary living with greater security as threats have continued to increase against her as she leads DHS law enforcement who are facing an 830% increase in assaults against them." However, an anonymous administration official reckoned that this statement was pretty laughable since Noem didn't necessarily relocate for security reasons, noting, "She wanted to move so photographers couldn't be on site and show what's going on, so she and Corey could be more private."