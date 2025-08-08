Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski's Suspicious Housing Situation Doesn't Help Affair Gossip
There are myriad rumors about Kristi Noem we can't ignore, but her alleged affair with Donald Trump's former campaign manager, Corey Lewandowski, is arguably the one that's been getting the most attention. Noem and Lewandowski are both married, but neither seems to have done much to quell the growing speculation. In fact, the pair fanned the flames even further when they chose close living quarters in Washington D.C. The Daily Mail discovered the secretary of homeland security and political strategist were living opposite each other in Navy Yard, and upon questioning other residents, learned that they also regularly frequent each other's apartments. One witness even claimed they spotted the former Trump staffer leaving Noem's residence with a duffel bag.
"There's no question [their] relationship is ongoing," another insider proclaimed. "They continue to travel together, they continue to socialize together. Very clearly, they're still having an extra-marital relationship." The news about the pair's eyebrow-raising living situation initially broke in April 2025. By July, Noem was no longer permanently residing in Navy Yard — she'd moved to the Coast Guard Commandant's quarters — but eagle-eyed members of the public confirmed to the Daily Mail that Lewandowski was still a frequent visitor. Likewise, DHS spokesperson Tricia McLaughlin notably pointed out that Noem's move wasn't permanent.
As she clarified, "Secretary Noem continues to pay rent at her Navy Yard residence and has sought temporary living with greater security as threats have continued to increase against her as she leads DHS law enforcement who are facing an 830% increase in assaults against them." However, an anonymous administration official reckoned that this statement was pretty laughable since Noem didn't necessarily relocate for security reasons, noting, "She wanted to move so photographers couldn't be on site and show what's going on, so she and Corey could be more private."
Affair rumors have plagued Noem and Lewandowski for years
Kristi Noem has shamelessly shown off her wealth on multiple occasions and, apparently, the White House staffer isn't shy about broadcasting her affair with Corey Lewandowski either, if certain stories are to be believed. The rumor first made headlines in 2023 when sources dished to the New York Post that they were all over each other during the 2021 Conservative Political Action Conference. "It isn't like we caught them at some dive bar miles away. It's a lobby bar where everyone is staying and so there's a bajillion political operatives and journalists and electeds around," they alleged.
Additionally, two insiders even claimed that their affair went back as far as 2020, when they first spotted Noem and Lewandowski getting frisky at a Mar-a-Lago event. Some hinted it went back even farther than that and that the DHS secretary's husband knew all about it but was keeping up appearances for the sake of her reputation. In July 2025, a source told the Daily Mail that Noem and Lewandowski aren't subtle, even at work, disclosing, "She and her chief of affair(s) show up to every public safety event like it's a couples' retreat."
Lewandowski, who has been subject to various disturbing rumors, seems intent on staying close to Noem, despite the swirling gossip. According to sources who spoke to the Wall Street Journal in April 2025, he was vying to be her chief of staff. White House officials weren't eager to make the appointment, given the scuttlebutt about their supposed clandestine relationship. Lewandowski has been serving as an advisor of sorts in the meantime — and as Noem's unofficial chief of staff. As of this writing, she's yet to formally appoint someone in the position. In the meantime, Lewandowski gets to fill that role.