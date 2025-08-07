Why Christie Brinkley & Billy Joel's Divorce Was A Tragedy For Both Of Them

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The end of Christie Brinkley and Billy Joel's tumultuous nine-year marriage took a tremendous emotional toll on them. In an episode of the 2025 HBO Max documentary "Billy Joel: And So It Goes," the model shared that the "She's Always A Woman" hitmaker's fame turned their once fun-loving relationship into a distant one. Brinkley explained that touring took her then-husband away from her for extended periods, and joining him on the road didn't make much of a difference because he was generally too preoccupied with other things to spend time with her.

As People noted, Joel admitted that his heart was breaking at the time because of his inability to be with his family. In addition to confessing that the split left him "devastated," the Grammy winner shared what he learned from it, saying, "I realized love is not concrete. You feel like it is, but there are things eating away at it. And in the end, it all catches up. It's hard. I was so devastated."

In Brinkley's 2025 memoir "Uptown Girl," she shared another thing that made her failed marriage to Joel go from bad to worse: his drinking. She recalled several instances of the "Vienna" singer's heavy drinking that scared her, including a night in 1986 when she awoke to him not being in their bed and feared he had been abducted. However, after loads of searching, she discovered that he was drunk in a bar. Brinkley described her emotions from that night, writing, "I felt abandoned, which is a horrible feeling." Tragically, that feeling grew more prominent in the following years.