Sean Hannity Has Been Put On Blast For His Trump Tan More Than Once

For some strange reason, public figures who are staunch Donald Trump supporters have a tendency to turn orange as they venture deeper into MAGA World — and Fox News host Sean Hannity is living proof of that. The conservative anchor has been a longtime loyalist who, even after the divisive politician sued his boss, Rupert Murdoch, didn't have a single unflattering thing to say about Trump. In fact, Hannity went on air the same day to heap praise on the president and to give some time to several Trump-approved topics.

As his loyalty grew over the years, so too did the intensity of Hannity's tan. In 2020, netizens took to the discussion forum ResetEra to tear apart the Fox News stalwart's increasingly tangerine complexion. "This was not a good move by Sean. It's a hilarious combination of making him look way older and also making him look really desperate for Trump's approval," one user noted. "Trump's mini me," another added. "Sean Tannity," quipped a third. This was hardly the last time Hannity's tan set the internet abuzz either.

Has anyone else noticed Sean Hannity's getting more & more orange? (2018 vs 2017) 👇 pic.twitter.com/dZMM5zt6Aw — Will LeGate (@williamlegate) February 4, 2018

In 2021, one Reddit user pointed out that the news anchor's hands looked awfully pale next to his face. Another joked in response, "He is wearing Trump skin tone cream." Others tried to come to Hannity's defense, arguing that although TV hosts wear makeup, it's rarely applied to their hands. Another user admitted they hadn't noticed his new look because they'd rather "sit in a giant vat of tarantulas" than tune into Fox News. Regardless, the bad tan is definitely one of Hannity's most embarrassing on-air blunders.