Sean Hannity Has Been Put On Blast For His Trump Tan More Than Once
For some strange reason, public figures who are staunch Donald Trump supporters have a tendency to turn orange as they venture deeper into MAGA World — and Fox News host Sean Hannity is living proof of that. The conservative anchor has been a longtime loyalist who, even after the divisive politician sued his boss, Rupert Murdoch, didn't have a single unflattering thing to say about Trump. In fact, Hannity went on air the same day to heap praise on the president and to give some time to several Trump-approved topics.
As his loyalty grew over the years, so too did the intensity of Hannity's tan. In 2020, netizens took to the discussion forum ResetEra to tear apart the Fox News stalwart's increasingly tangerine complexion. "This was not a good move by Sean. It's a hilarious combination of making him look way older and also making him look really desperate for Trump's approval," one user noted. "Trump's mini me," another added. "Sean Tannity," quipped a third. This was hardly the last time Hannity's tan set the internet abuzz either.
Has anyone else noticed Sean Hannity's getting more & more orange?
(2018 vs 2017) 👇 pic.twitter.com/dZMM5zt6Aw
— Will LeGate (@williamlegate) February 4, 2018
In 2021, one Reddit user pointed out that the news anchor's hands looked awfully pale next to his face. Another joked in response, "He is wearing Trump skin tone cream." Others tried to come to Hannity's defense, arguing that although TV hosts wear makeup, it's rarely applied to their hands. Another user admitted they hadn't noticed his new look because they'd rather "sit in a giant vat of tarantulas" than tune into Fox News. Regardless, the bad tan is definitely one of Hannity's most embarrassing on-air blunders.
Many other Trump loyalists have turned orange
It's worth noting that Sean Hannity isn't the only guy taking one for Team Trump. Controversial Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has also been overtaking Donald Trump's embarrassing trademark tan. A video of him leaving Palm Beach Tan in Washington, D.C., made the rounds on TikTok in June 2025. Kennedy appeared to look extra bronzed as he exited the premises. The salon offers both sunbeds and spray tans but it's not clear which treatment the White House staffer opted for. "Are we paying for this?" one user wondered in the comments, while another helpfully suggested, "Kennedy and Trump should go in on a joint membership."
Alongside RFK Jr. and Sean Hannity, Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon also looked unseasonably tan in April 2025 when he made a courtroom appearance for his criminal fraud trial, while Matt Gaetz, whose scandalous past cost him the attorney general nomination, attempted to make orange great again at the 2024 Republican National Convention. Communications consultant and media trainer Andrea Purse explained to HuffPost that changing their complexions to match the president's might be insiders' way of showing their fealty to him.
"I think all this embracing of self-tan and makeup is squarely for an audience of one: Donald Trump," she opined, adding, "It seems to be working for them when it comes to being close to the center of power." Despite the fact Trump's tangerine complexion looks unnatural, an anonymous senior White House official reassured the New York Times that it wasn't thanks to makeup or fake tan, but simply down to "good genes." Apparently, all he uses is translucent powder. But unless Trump and his buddies are consuming an inordinate amount of carrots, their orange complexions can't possibly be natural.