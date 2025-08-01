Biden Gives Lively Speech Hours After Trump's Sluggish Presser (Who's The Sleepy One Now?)
At this point, it feels like a decade since Joe Biden's 2024 presidential debate against Donald Trump had folks thinking it was past his bedtime, ultimately pushing him to drop out of the race. If you can believe it, though, that was just over a year ago. Time sure does fly; doesn't it? And, these days, Trump is the president, and his age is clearly catching up to him. Biden, on the other hand, seems livelier than ever. While speaking to the National Bar Association on July 31, 2025, he once again proved that the "Sleepy Joe" nickname was nothing but — shall we say, fake news?
"Sleepy Joe" has become one of the most widely-known nicknames Trump has dished out. Yet, it's seeming a bit hypocritical after the president and former president's respective behavior at July 31 events. Trump's strange behavior at his press conference had everyone chiming in with a brutal nickname, giving him a taste of his own medicine with the title "Dementia Don." Meanwhile, Biden was in Chicago making an impassioned speech to over 1,000 members of the National Bar Association. As seen in a clip on X, he spoke clearly and even raised his voice to get his point across, telling the crowd, "Judges matter! Courts matter! The law matters! And the Constitution matters."
🚨BREAKING: President Biden has had ENOUGH and gives zero f*cks as he encourages his appointed judges at the National Bar Association to keep opposing Trump's unconstitutional moves.
Fight fire with fire. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/kaYvJyCrDJ
— CALL TO ACTIVISM (@CalltoActivism) August 1, 2025
Biden spoke like a leader, presenting a hopeful message, while still acknowledging the reality of the state of the country — a far cry from Trump's often incoherent ramblings to which we've grown accustomed. If we somehow needed more proof that Trump loves projecting, the fact that he relentlessly harped on Biden's age and mental state is certainly it.
The difference between Trump and Biden's behavior has netizens talking
"You can't sugarcoat it. These are dark days," Joe Biden said in his speech, calling this, " ... such a moment in American history, reflected in every cruel executive outreach, every rollback of basic freedoms, every erosion of long-standing, established precedent," per Politico. Still, he said, "There's been nothing in the course of our country's history that we haven't been able to accomplish," confident that the U.S. can get through its current struggles and thrive, as it has in the past. On a clip of the speech on X, one commenter said, "If certain people had kept their opinions to themselves after the debate, I think Biden would be president now and we'd all be so much better off."
Meanwhile, across the country in D.C., Trump was displaying some peculiar body language that called his own age and wellness into question. "Trump is in really bad shape. My grandfather would stumble and drop his shoulder like this after his first stroke. Not good," one X user noted alongside a clip of Trump. Others spoke about the double standard of Biden being pushed out of the presidential race for being too old while Trump's age seems to affect him as well.
Though it's hard to imagine now, there once was a time when presidential candidates weren't pushing 80. And, folks on all sides are seemingly eager to return to that.