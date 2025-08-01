Kamala Harris Shares Her 2028 Plans To Stephen Colbert (But No One's Buying It)

In the middle of Joe Biden's campaign for reelection as President of the United States, he stepped down and handed the opportunity to his vice president, Kamala Harris. After losing the 2024 election to Donald Trump (and taking a Hawaii vacation that caused a stir), it was unclear what Harris' next political moves might be. There were whispers that she might run for Governor of California in 2026, but she remained mum, saying no decision would be reached until the end of summer in 2025.

True to her word, she posted a statement to her Instagram account on July 30, announcing she would not be vying for the governor role. "I love this state, its people, and its promise. It is my home," she wrote. "But after deep reflection, I've decided that I will not run for Governor in this election."

On July 31, she was a guest on "The Late Show with Stephen Colbert," offering up her first official interview since her unsuccessful bid for president. During the conversation, she confirmed her decision, and explained that instead of getting back into politics, she wanted to talk to the public without a campaign behind the reason. "I don't want it to be transactional where I'm asking for their vote," she said. While she won't be throwing her hat in the ring for governor, there are those who think she might be gearing up for something bigger — another run at the White House.