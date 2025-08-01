Trump's Lies About His Height Catch Up To Him Yet Again & It's Getting Embarrassing

Height is typically a basic statistic, but in Donald Trump's case, in seems to be a continual topic of debate. According to medical records from Trump's first and second terms, the president is six-feet-three-inches tall. These numbers can seem abstract –- but in an IRL comparison, they become a lot easier to visualize. Every time Trump steps out with someone close in stature, like former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, it proves Trump lied about his height. These examples keep piling up, and it happened once again when Harrison Butker visited the White House.

Butker plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, who list his official height as six feet, four inches. However, when Butker stood next to Trump to shake his hand, the NFL athlete looked considerably taller than Trump. The top of Trump's head was closer to Butker's eye level, making it likely Butker could see over the president without lifting his chin.

Donald Trump CLAIMED to be 6 feet and 3 inches tall and weigh 224 pounds. Harrison Butker is listed at 6'4 200 lbs by the NFL (real actual measurement). He is a good 4 inches taller here. And LOOKS like 70 lbs light no way to really know that tho pic.twitter.com/gXFu88QteC — Detroit Chief of Propaganda (@DET_CoP) August 1, 2025

Unfortunately for Trump, this big difference put his height claims on even shakier ground. "[Butker] is a good 4 inches taller here," claimed one user on X, formerly Twitter, which would put Trump just at six feet. Another poster thought Trump was even a couple inches shorter. A similar phenomenon occurred in a June 2025 group photo of Trump and other world leaders. "Is it just me, or does Trump appear to be about 4-6" shorter than he should be?" questioned one X user.