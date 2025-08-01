Trump's Lies About His Height Catch Up To Him Yet Again & It's Getting Embarrassing
Height is typically a basic statistic, but in Donald Trump's case, in seems to be a continual topic of debate. According to medical records from Trump's first and second terms, the president is six-feet-three-inches tall. These numbers can seem abstract –- but in an IRL comparison, they become a lot easier to visualize. Every time Trump steps out with someone close in stature, like former Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, it proves Trump lied about his height. These examples keep piling up, and it happened once again when Harrison Butker visited the White House.
Butker plays for the Kansas City Chiefs, who list his official height as six feet, four inches. However, when Butker stood next to Trump to shake his hand, the NFL athlete looked considerably taller than Trump. The top of Trump's head was closer to Butker's eye level, making it likely Butker could see over the president without lifting his chin.
Donald Trump CLAIMED to be 6 feet and 3 inches tall and weigh 224 pounds. Harrison Butker is listed at 6'4 200 lbs by the NFL (real actual measurement). He is a good 4 inches taller here. And LOOKS like 70 lbs light no way to really know that tho pic.twitter.com/gXFu88QteC
— Detroit Chief of Propaganda (@DET_CoP) August 1, 2025
Unfortunately for Trump, this big difference put his height claims on even shakier ground. "[Butker] is a good 4 inches taller here," claimed one user on X, formerly Twitter, which would put Trump just at six feet. Another poster thought Trump was even a couple inches shorter. A similar phenomenon occurred in a June 2025 group photo of Trump and other world leaders. "Is it just me, or does Trump appear to be about 4-6" shorter than he should be?" questioned one X user.
Trump's trying to hold onto to every inch
Donald Trump's been known to have height insecurity, and all these side-by-side comparisons continue to erode the credibility of his alleged stature. Beyond that, Trump's had many opportunities to have his height recorded and inconsistencies abound. Trump's old driver's license lists his height as six-feet-two-inches. Due to his various court cases, different states listed Trump's height at six-feet-two-inches and six-feet-three-inches within a span of months, adding to the confusion.
While possible that Trump's posture in the moment and human error recording the numbers could also contribute to this difference, it just doesn't add up. Although the president seems to put a lot of significance into that one extra inch, Trump and Justin Trudeau have had multiple opportunities for height comparisons. Each time, Trudeau consistently appeared taller, despite being a reported inch shorter than Trump.
In addition to constantly touting his own height, Trump's gone to great lengths to ensure that people who are definitely shorter don't gain added inches. "No boxes or artificial lifts will be allowed to stand on during my upcoming debate with Comrade Kamala Harris," Trump proclaimed in a September 2024 post on Truth Social. "It would be a form of cheating." In a 2020 tweet, Trump also accused former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg of wanting an onstage boost for a similar event. Referring to Bloomberg as "mini Mike," Trump also asserted that Bloomberg was five-feet-four inches tall, three inches shorter than his medical records indicate.