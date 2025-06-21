Donald Trump Exposed How Deep His Height Insecurity Runs With One Sneaky Move
Typically, people stand up when they shake hands, but not if you're the President of the United States and insecure about your height. Margo Martin, Donald Trump's special assistant, shared a video on X, formerly known as Twitter, of the president meeting college basketball player Olivier Rioux. The Florida Gators center stands at a whopping 7 feet, 9 inches tall, and holds the Guinness World Record for tallest teenager, according to his basketball player profile.
President Trump isn't a shrinking violet in his own right, standing around 6 feet, 3 inches, per his physical exam results. However, Trump has been caught lying about his height multiple times, exposing his fib whenever he stands next to tall figures, including William, Prince of Wales and Justin Trudeau. This could be why Trump decided not to stand up and shake Rioux's hand, fearing his height would be called into question yet again.
The List spoke with NYC Neuropsychologist Dr. Sanam Hafeez, Director of Comprehend the Mind, and asked why so many men seem to be insecure about their stature, including Trump. "Height is often tied to social perceptions of strength, dominance, and attractiveness, which can create pressure for men to meet certain standards," Dr. Hafeez said, noting how "being shorter can be unfairly associated with weakness or lower status." Basically, the taller you are = the better leader you are. Obviously, this isn't true, but public figures have their entire lives scrutinized, so optics are key to a successful (and long) career.
Trump needs to move past his height insecurities
Commenters on X blasted President Donald Trump for not standing up to greet Olivier Rioux. Trump "refuses to stand up so he doesn't look short. So on par," tweeted one. Since height is a physical attribute people can't change, what would compel someone to lie about it? According to Dr. Sanam Hafeez, "People might lie about their height because they've internalized cultural messages that associate height with power, attractiveness, or authority." She added, "For those in the public eye, that pressure is even more magnified, they may feel they're constantly being measured against unrealistic ideals." If Trump feels like the public expects him to be a certain height to be a good leader, he's going to make himself that height.
When asked how people can avoid worrying about something out of their control, Dr. Hafeez suggested putting one's energy into themselves, focusing on their personal goals and maintaining meaningful relationships. Dr. Hafeez also encouraged people to surround themselves with like-minded individuals who don't place value on trivial, superficial attributes. "Everyone has something they're self-conscious about, but true self-assurance comes from accepting what you can't control and investing in what you can: your integrity, your growth, and how you treat others." If Trump stops letting his height bother him, placing his energy into other tasks instead, then he'll alleviate worries he's been harboring about his stature. Also, he should stop comparing himself to son Barron Trump, who will always be taller than him.