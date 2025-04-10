3 Times Justin Trudeau & Donald Trump's Heights Had Everyone Talking
The Trump family's height has certainly made an impression on mainstream media, especially Barron Trump's incredible stature, reportedly standing at 6 feet, 7 inches tall. It's also been said that family patriarch Donald Trump is quite lofty himself, standing at around 6 feet, 3 inches — however, photos of Trump suggest that the president is being generous with that figure.
Trump's height has sparked a major debate on social media, with users pointing out that many politicians who are supposedly shorter than Trump are either of similar height or taller. Photos posted on X (formerly Twitter) of the Republican politician next to former President Joe Biden — who is reportedly 6 feet — show that Biden is slightly taller than Trump. Similarly, William, Prince of Wales (reportedly 6 feet, three inches tall) is clearly much taller than the American leader, who claims he's the same height.
One political figure consistently proves that Trump is probably lying about his height, and it's none other than Justin Trudeau. The former Canadian prime minister is reportedly 6 feet, 2 inches, meaning he should be an inch shorter than the leader of his neighboring country. However, a handful of photos of the politicians standing next to each other reveal a different truth: Trudeau is taller — and the world is making sure that's known.
Barbara Streisand disses Trump for his alleged lies
It is said that a picture is worth 100 words, but an image of Donald Trump and Justin Trudeau standing adjacent to each other has only a two-word message: Trump lies. Legendary EGOT-winning actor Barbra Streisand made that clear in a February 2019 post on X. In her post, Streisand shared a photo of Trudeau and Trump, which shows a slightly taller Canadian PM. "Trudeau says he's 6'2. Yet Trump who is shorter claims he's 6'3!" she wrote, adding, "He even has to lie about his height?"
The "Funny Girl" star additionally linked an article from the Daily Mail, which reported that Trump's height was documented on his driver's license as 6 feet, 2 inches in 2012, but had been recorded as 6 feet, 3 inches in a report from White House physician Dr. Ronny Jackson in 2018.
A couple of Streisand's followers had an explanation for his inflated height. "When his hair blows up in the wind, he's 6'3," one person wrote. Another penned: "He wore the wrong shoes — ones without the lifts." As most know, the latter joke is a serious debate among social media users, who endlessly speculate that Trump wears a pair of insanely tall shoes.
Does Trump wear heels?
Many believe Donald Trump's height discrepancy is related to his avid use of shoe inserts. One photo posted on X is evidence to some that Trump's shoe soles are much taller than Justin Trudeau's average-sized Oxfords, not to mention that Trump is slightly leaning forward, perhaps due to a thick heel. The rest of the internet, of course, has picked up on this. While comparing a photo of the president and Justin Trudeau in 2019, an X user said: "Prime Minister Trudeau is 6'2". Donald Trump claims to be 6'3" and he is wearing men's high heels. One of these men is a damn liar, and it's not Justin Trudeau." Many in the comments said they weren't surprised, so the question is: Does Donald Trump wear lifts?
A bizarre theory surrounding a photo of Trump using "toe pads" had people guessing that they were utilized to counteract the imbalance in his posture from wearing lifts in his shoes. The internet was thoroughly convinced of the theory when they saw what looked like inserts come flying out of Trump's shoes when he was tackled by the Secret Service during a 2024 assassination attempt at a Pennsylvania rally (via YouTube). Trump's desperate plea to "get my shoes" before being escorted off the stage was even more evidence that he was hiding something.
Chalking it up to Donald Trump's bad posture
It's possible that Donald Trump just needs to see a chiropractor, or at least that's what people said after seeing another photo of him next to Justin Trudeau. An image from the 2018 G7 Summit gained some traction online after an X user pointed out that, once again, Trudeau looked much taller than the supposedly 6-foot, 3-inch Trump. To make matters even more interesting, Trudeau appears to be in a wide stance, meaning that if he were to put his legs together, he would be even taller. However, some people in the comments believe it's all an optical illusion.
While a few commenters suggested that Trudeau was standing on an incline, others believed Trump simply had bad posture — and his shoulders purportedly hold the truth. "The true height of a person in in [sic] their shoulders," one user claimed. "Check Trump's shoulders are the tallest. Trudeau's are lower." Another explained: "If you look closely the shoulder heighth of the men you will see the the [sic] President's shoulders are higher than the man next to him. May be bad posture and an aging body that contribute to the president looking shorter. Getting old sucks except financially, for most of us."
According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, using a stadiometer, which measures from the top of your head to the base of your body, is the most accurate way to interpret a person's height. However, the idea that Trump is just slouchy could be the answer to the two politicians' height discrepancies.