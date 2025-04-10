3 Times Justin Trudeau & Donald Trump's Heights Had Everyone Talking

The Trump family's height has certainly made an impression on mainstream media, especially Barron Trump's incredible stature, reportedly standing at 6 feet, 7 inches tall. It's also been said that family patriarch Donald Trump is quite lofty himself, standing at around 6 feet, 3 inches — however, photos of Trump suggest that the president is being generous with that figure.

Trump's height has sparked a major debate on social media, with users pointing out that many politicians who are supposedly shorter than Trump are either of similar height or taller. Photos posted on X (formerly Twitter) of the Republican politician next to former President Joe Biden — who is reportedly 6 feet — show that Biden is slightly taller than Trump. Similarly, William, Prince of Wales (reportedly 6 feet, three inches tall) is clearly much taller than the American leader, who claims he's the same height.

One political figure consistently proves that Trump is probably lying about his height, and it's none other than Justin Trudeau. The former Canadian prime minister is reportedly 6 feet, 2 inches, meaning he should be an inch shorter than the leader of his neighboring country. However, a handful of photos of the politicians standing next to each other reveal a different truth: Trudeau is taller — and the world is making sure that's known.