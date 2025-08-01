Tragic Details About Justin Timberlake's Health
A day after ending his Forget Tomorrow and JT Live '25 world tours, Justin Timberlake took to his social media to explain some recent health issues he has been dealing with that nearly caused him to cancel his tour this year. In an Instagram post on July 31, 2025, the "SexyBack" singer wrote a lengthy message to his fans about his gratitude for the last year amid a scary diagnosis. "Among other things, I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease," he penned, adding that he wasn't opening up for pity. "When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness."
The performer revealed that the "debilitating" symptoms of the disease were nearly incentive to stop touring, but Timberlake fought to finish what he started. "I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling," he wrote. "I'm so glad I kept going." In the comments section of the post, Timberlake continued, thanking his fans; his crew; his wife, Jessica Biel; and his and Biel's sons for their unwavering support. The former *NSYNC member also said that he is unsure whether he will hit the road again in his career, but is content with the time he has spent on stage thus far.
Justin Timberlake canceled a number of shows due to injuries and illnesses
Justin Timberlake hinted at his health struggles after he canceled several shows during his "Forget Tomorrow World Tour" in 2024. He first postponed a show in Newark, New Jersey, in October due to an undisclosed injury — though it was speculated that it had to do with Timberlake's backstage antics with longtime pal Jimmy Fallon. "I'm so disappointed to not see you all — but I'm working to reschedule ASAP," Timberlake wrote in his Instagram announcement (via People). Later that month, fans grew concerned for the singer when he had to reschedule a chunk of the fall 2024 leg of his tour to February 2025. He explained on Instagram: "I haven't been feeling great the last few shows and turns out I have bronchitis and laryngitis." He proceeded to cancel a show in December 2024 for a back injury and his last show of the tour's first leg on February 27, 2025 because of the flu.
Timberlake experienced more than just health setbacks during his "Forget Tomorrow" tour. In June 2024, the "Suit & Tie" hitmaker was arrested in the Hamptons and charged with a DWI. His reported response to the arrest — "This is going to ruin the tour," per TMZ — subsequently became a viral meme online. The DWI charge was dropped in September when Timberlake pleaded guilty to a lower-level charge, getting slapped with a fine and community service hours.