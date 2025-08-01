Tragic Details About Justin Timberlake's Health

A day after ending his Forget Tomorrow and JT Live '25 world tours, Justin Timberlake took to his social media to explain some recent health issues he has been dealing with that nearly caused him to cancel his tour this year. In an Instagram post on July 31, 2025, the "SexyBack" singer wrote a lengthy message to his fans about his gratitude for the last year amid a scary diagnosis. "Among other things, I've been battling some health issues, and was diagnosed with Lyme disease," he penned, adding that he wasn't opening up for pity. "When I first got the diagnosis I was shocked for sure. But, at least I could understand why I would be onstage and in a massive amount of nerve pain or, just feeling crazy fatigue or sickness."

The performer revealed that the "debilitating" symptoms of the disease were nearly incentive to stop touring, but Timberlake fought to finish what he started. "I decided the joy that performing brings me far outweighs the fleeting stress my body was feeling," he wrote. "I'm so glad I kept going." In the comments section of the post, Timberlake continued, thanking his fans; his crew; his wife, Jessica Biel; and his and Biel's sons for their unwavering support. The former *NSYNC member also said that he is unsure whether he will hit the road again in his career, but is content with the time he has spent on stage thus far.