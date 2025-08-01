Martha Stewart's Icy Meghan Markle Jab Was All Class, No Chill
Between her As Ever lifestyle brand rollout and her Netflix cooking show, "With Love, Meghan," it's clear where Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is headed with her career. For anyone who wants to become a big name in the lifestyle space, there are some stars that everyone surely looks to for inspiration. Martha Stewart has to be one of the most popular of the bunch. So, it's safe to assume that a word of support from Stewart would mean the world to Meghan as she attempts to follow in her footsteps. Based on what Stewart said in a recent interview, however, it doesn't seem likely that Meghan will be getting that support anytime soon.
From recipes to home decor, Stewart has been providing tips, tricks, and inspiration for more than 60 years. So, how does she feel about folks who may want to become the next Stewart? In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, she said, "I don't mind. Good luck." Does she wish the same good luck to Meghan? When asked about it, her subtle response made her feelings clear. "Meghan, I don't really know very well, and I hope she knows what she's talking about," Stewart said. And, while she didn't send outright hate Meghan's way, her next comment did heavily hint at her concerns. "Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important," she explained.
Meghan Markle may not follow in Martha Stewart's footsteps
Martha Stewart is certainly not the first celeb who has turned on Meghan Markle, and she surely won't be the last. And it seems that questions about Meghan's authenticity are a big part of folks' problem with her. Stewart doesn't appear to find this to be conducive to becoming a successful lifestyle guru.
Interestingly, while Stewart may be skeptical about whether Meghan is the right fit for her industry, there is one actor-turned-lifestyle expert who Stewart thinks has what it takes. Stewart is a fan of Gwyneth Paltrow, who launched her lifestyle brand Goop back in 2008. "Gwyneth has been very successful; she created quite an interesting body of businesses. She's admired. She won an Oscar for heaven's sake... She's pretty powerful," she said.
Stewart, too, is "pretty powerful" thanks to being one of the best in her business. After being around for so long, Stewart has often been referred to as the "original influencer." Yet, Meghan may not intend to follow directly in Stewart's footsteps. In an interview with People, she said, "... I wouldn't categorize myself as an influencer." Instead, according to her, "I see myself as an entrepreneur and a female founder, and if the brand ends up being influential, then that's great." So, maybe Meghan would prefer to pave her own way rather than follow Stewart's path directly.