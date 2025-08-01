Martha Stewart's Icy Meghan Markle Jab Was All Class, No Chill

Between her As Ever lifestyle brand rollout and her Netflix cooking show, "With Love, Meghan," it's clear where Meghan Markle, Duchess of Sussex, is headed with her career. For anyone who wants to become a big name in the lifestyle space, there are some stars that everyone surely looks to for inspiration. Martha Stewart has to be one of the most popular of the bunch. So, it's safe to assume that a word of support from Stewart would mean the world to Meghan as she attempts to follow in her footsteps. Based on what Stewart said in a recent interview, however, it doesn't seem likely that Meghan will be getting that support anytime soon.

From recipes to home decor, Stewart has been providing tips, tricks, and inspiration for more than 60 years. So, how does she feel about folks who may want to become the next Stewart? In an interview with Yahoo Lifestyle, she said, "I don't mind. Good luck." Does she wish the same good luck to Meghan? When asked about it, her subtle response made her feelings clear. "Meghan, I don't really know very well, and I hope she knows what she's talking about," Stewart said. And, while she didn't send outright hate Meghan's way, her next comment did heavily hint at her concerns. "Authenticity, to me, is everything, and to be authentic and knowledgeable about your subject matter is extremely important," she explained.