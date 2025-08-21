The One Thing That Sets Karoline Leavitt Apart From The Trump World Women
Although Karoline Leavitt's MAGA makeover ruined her sense of style, at least it meant she'd have even more in common with the other women in president Donald Trump's inner circle. The White House press secretary shares the kind of look and values that the Trump women have become known for over the years, which helped her fit seamlessly into the pack. But looking at Leavitt closely, there is one thing that will always set her apart from her contemporaries: her height.
It's not uncommon for the real-estate mogul to surround himself with tall women. White House Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem is reportedly 5'8". Trump's wife, Melania Trump, and daughter-in-law Lara Trump, both reportedly boast towering heights of 5'11" as well.
Even some of the shorter female members of the president's staff, like Acting U.S. Attorney for New Jersey Alina Habba, are still taller, measuring at 5'6". By contrast, a reported 5'4" Leavitt is often dwarfed when standing next to the other republican women. The New Hampshire native's deceptive size not only shows that the Trump administration doesn't have a height requirement, but makes it easier to pick Leavitt out from a lineup of MAGA lookalikes. Given how much she's determined to blend in with the rest, however, we're not sure if Leavitt would take this as a compliment or an insult.
How Karoline Leavitt tries to measure up to her teammates
Karoline Leavitt showed just how tall she was in her eye-opening photo with Lara Trump and others. On Instagram, she and Trump posed alongside Tulsi Gabbard, Kristi Noem, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, and Danica Patrick in a show of MAGA solidarity. But even when standing tall in high heels, Leavitt looked like the odd woman out next to her taller peers. She only edged out Patrick in height, but that hardly counts as the iconic race-car driver isn't a part of the Trump administration. But on the other hand, the pic didn't just show how much shorter Leavitt was than her co-workers. Incidentally, it was also a reminder of the age difference between her and the rest. Because Leavitt often dresses way older than she is, it can be very easy to forget that she's the youngest White House press secretary in history.
The Saint Anselm college graduate was only 27 at the time she took her group photo, which puts her at more than a decade younger than the others. Being the youngest on the staff, Leavitt represents a new generation of Trump women that may be even more loyal than her predecessors.