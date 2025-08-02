Trump's Creepy Praise For Karoline Leavitt Has Us Side-Eyeing Their Relationship (Watch Out, Melania!)

People are starting to side-eye the relationship between President Donald Trump and Karoline Leavitt, and Trump isn't giving them much reason to look away. His latest comments about the White House press secretary have triggered even more speculation that their interest in each other is more than just business-related. The August 1 edition of Newsmax's "Finnerty" show featured an interview with the president which offered some insight way beyond his "vision for America's future" that was promised on the outlet's website.

The secretary was present during the interview, which seemed to surprise host Rob Finnerty. Toward the end of the session, Finnerty asked the president his opinion of her, cautioning (per Newsmax, via Mediaite), "If you don't want to answer this — I didn't realize she would be in the room, but she's on my list: Karoline Leavitt." But Trump wasn't shy about responding. "She's become a star," he said. "It's that face, it's that brain, it's those lips, the way they move — like she's a machine gun." Then the president gave a sly glance off camera and smiled as he asked, "Is she in the room?" and went on to declare that no one had ever had a better press secretary. (Sean Spicer, Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Stephanie Grisham, and Kayleigh McEnany might not have been thrilled to hear that.)

Trump's description of Leavitt — particularly the way he drew out the word "lips" — was as creepy and awkward as anything Michael Scott of "The Office" ever said about Jan or Pam. Finnerty laughed, but he seemed uncomfortable as well.