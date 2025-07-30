Karoline Leavitt's Latest Trump Photo Backfires As People Side-Eye Their Cozy Relationship

Karoline Leavitt and Donald Trump appear to have a pretty tight connection. An April video tour of Leavitt's office showcased a prominent portrait of Trump, revealing his high status in her life. In July, Leavitt accompanied the president to Scotland, tagging along as Trump seemingly cheated at golf. To document the trip, she posted a photo of the two of them on Instagram. Leavitt's shown her fondness for Trump in pics before, and this time she cozied up to Trump's shoulder while they beamed at the camera. Another shot in the same carousel showed the pair leaning towards each other, deep in conversation as Trump drove their golf cart.

Not surprisingly, some commenters took the opportunity to swing off topic and reference the drama surrounding Trump and the Epstein files. While a few expressed admiration of Leavitt and Trump's bond, many others made snarky remarks. "Looks like you like him more than Melania," commented one. Another made a shady reference to drama from Bill Clinton's presidency, writing, "Melania come get your husband from Monica Lewinsky."

As White House Press Secretary, it's part of Leavitt's job to travel with the president. When sharing behind-the-scenes details about their dynamic, however, Leavitt mentioned a nickname some would find off-putting. "Every time every time before I take the podium, he always says, 'Just have fun, honey,'" she divulged to the "Ruthless" podcast. Although this moniker is out of place in a professional conversation, Leavitt's casual inclusion of it seems to indicate she isn't bothered.