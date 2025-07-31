Karoline Leavitt's Briefing Blunder Hints Trump Rules The White House With An Iron Fist
Though Karoline Leavitt has outlasted some of her White House press secretary predecessors from President Donald Trump's first administration, there are signs that she's feeling the pressure. While Leavitt has certainly had some embarrassing press briefing blunders, it seems that Trump is ramping up his hands-on approach when it comes to trying to keep Leavitt steady. According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, on July 31, 2025, the special assistant and communications advisor to the president, Margo Martin, was spotted in the back of the room during a press briefing. In Martin's hands was a heavily-sharpied note, which appeared to be in Trump's bold handwriting. Upon receiving the note, Leavitt made a quick correction to something she had misspoken earlier.
Seen in another post on X, Leavitt does her best to smile through issuing a mea culpa in regards to the president's current trade deal with the European Union, stating, "I stand corrected, it is not $60 billion in investments, it is $600 billion." Considering how quickly Leavitt was corrected, it seems that Trump is watching her every move, looking for mistakes. If anything, this is yet another sign that Leavitt is ready to break up with Trump and possibly depart the White House sooner rather than later.
Karoline Leavitt might be breaking under pressure from Donald Trump
There have been signs that Karoline Leavitt might not be enjoying her position as the youngest ever White House Press Secretary as much as she lets on. From subtle suggestions like Leavitt's summer reading list that includes books about being a stay at home mom, to Leavitt's low-energy briefings, it does appear as if the petite firebrand is running out of fuel. Now that it seems President Donald Trump is watching her like a hawk, it's only a matter of time before Leavitt slips up once again, perhaps giving her the excuse she finally needs to go her own way.
Plus, Leavitt wasn't even Trump's first choice for press secretary — apparently controversial conservative personality Laura Loomer was in the running alongside Leavitt, which surely must get under the skin. With Leavitt showing signs she'd like to pivot into mom life, maybe knowing Trump most likely has a backup plan with Loomer might help catalyze Leavitt to escape. However, for now it seems she's succumbed herself to toiling away at a job she struggles to get perfect, with a boss appearing to grow impatient over her slip ups.