Karoline Leavitt's Briefing Blunder Hints Trump Rules The White House With An Iron Fist

Though Karoline Leavitt has outlasted some of her White House press secretary predecessors from President Donald Trump's first administration, there are signs that she's feeling the pressure. While Leavitt has certainly had some embarrassing press briefing blunders, it seems that Trump is ramping up his hands-on approach when it comes to trying to keep Leavitt steady. According to a post on X, formerly Twitter, on July 31, 2025, the special assistant and communications advisor to the president, Margo Martin, was spotted in the back of the room during a press briefing. In Martin's hands was a heavily-sharpied note, which appeared to be in Trump's bold handwriting. Upon receiving the note, Leavitt made a quick correction to something she had misspoken earlier.

Seen in another post on X, Leavitt does her best to smile through issuing a mea culpa in regards to the president's current trade deal with the European Union, stating, "I stand corrected, it is not $60 billion in investments, it is $600 billion." Considering how quickly Leavitt was corrected, it seems that Trump is watching her every move, looking for mistakes. If anything, this is yet another sign that Leavitt is ready to break up with Trump and possibly depart the White House sooner rather than later.