Proof That Melania Isn't The Only Trump Ally Who Rolls Their Eyes Behind Donald's Back

President Donald Trump and wife Melania usually try to give off the impression that their relationship couldn't be any better. However, there are telling moments where the first lady just can't hide a sour facial expression around her husband, and it's led some to wonder what her true feelings are towards the real-estate mogul. For instance, her face visibly dropped during Donald Trump's first presidential inauguration in January 2017, going from smiling to his face to sporting a deep scowl the minute he turned his face. And that's just one example of her apparent disdain.

Although the real reason behind Melania's reaction has been debated since then, the incident vindicated Trump critics who believed she felt the same way about Donald as they did. However, she isn't the only one in Donald's inner circle who might hate him. A resurfaced video suggested that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio might secretly feel the same way Melania does. In a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former Florida senator is seen laughing at a comment Donald is making towards a reporter. But with the president paying him little mind, Rubio quickly drops the laugh before adopting a more serious, and downright gloomy, facial expression. It was very reminiscent of the same face Melania made towards Donald, which a few netizens pointed out. "This is not normal," one poster wrote about Melania's and Rubio's reactions.