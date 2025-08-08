Proof That Melania Isn't The Only Trump Ally Who Rolls Their Eyes Behind Donald's Back
President Donald Trump and wife Melania usually try to give off the impression that their relationship couldn't be any better. However, there are telling moments where the first lady just can't hide a sour facial expression around her husband, and it's led some to wonder what her true feelings are towards the real-estate mogul. For instance, her face visibly dropped during Donald Trump's first presidential inauguration in January 2017, going from smiling to his face to sporting a deep scowl the minute he turned his face. And that's just one example of her apparent disdain.
Although the real reason behind Melania's reaction has been debated since then, the incident vindicated Trump critics who believed she felt the same way about Donald as they did. However, she isn't the only one in Donald's inner circle who might hate him. A resurfaced video suggested that U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio might secretly feel the same way Melania does. In a clip posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, the former Florida senator is seen laughing at a comment Donald is making towards a reporter. But with the president paying him little mind, Rubio quickly drops the laugh before adopting a more serious, and downright gloomy, facial expression. It was very reminiscent of the same face Melania made towards Donald, which a few netizens pointed out. "This is not normal," one poster wrote about Melania's and Rubio's reactions.
Is this real? Rubio seems to have trained himself to laugh at every Trump joke, then stops when he realizes he's not looking. It's like he hasn't internalized the Trump worship. It seems he consciously forces himself to laugh each time. I've rarely seen a man so clearly broken. pic.twitter.com/Fpitm5RBlw
— Richard Hanania (@RichardHanania) June 28, 2025
Marco Rubio once went all out on Donald in a way Melania couldn't
Despite Melania Trump's seemingly bitter expressions towards her husband, she's never spoken negatively about Donald Trump before. Melania repeatedly snubbing Donald's PDA efforts is about the only other indication that she might be more dissatisfied with the former "Apprentice" host than she's letting on. But this isn't the case for Marco Rubio, who didn't mince words about how unfit he felt Donald was for the country during the 2016 presidential election campaign. While running against Trump in the Republican primary back then, Rubio attempted to drill into voters' heads that his adversary just couldn't be trusted. "He is a con artist. He runs on this idea he is fighting for the little guy, but he has spent his entire career sticking it to the little guy — his entire career," Rubio once said at a rally per The Texas Tribune.
He further questioned Trump's ability to relate to common citizens given his privileged background and massive wealth. But after all of the loaded barbs they exchanged, Rubio asserted that he warmed up to Trump after working with him in the White House. After apparently turning over a new leaf, he later explained that his and Donald's war of words was for the sport of competition. Rubio's job promotion in the Trump administration further suggested there were no feelings involved, but there are a few critics who feel that Rubio just suppressed his true opinions about the president to seize more political power.
Judging from the clip on X, it appears that the old Rubio from 2016 made a brief appearance. If that's the case, the Rubio who once called Trump a con-artist looked heartbroken over what he's become.