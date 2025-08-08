Christina Haack's Face Transformation Is Wild & Side By Side Pics Prove It

Christina Haack has been an HGTV icon for well over a decade, having gotten her start on the network alongside then-husband Tarek El Moussa when their show "Flip or Flop" premiered in 2013. Since then, Haack has undeniably undergone a stunning transformation. The funny thing about transformations is that they aren't always immediately obvious. After all, if you're seeing someone regularly, you might not pick up on some of the subtle changes right away. However, when you see a photo of them from years prior, those changes become so much more glaring. With that in mind, longtime Christina Haack fans can be forgiven for not even recognizing her in footage from her early HGTV days, where she looks almost unrecognizable, and not just because of her shorter hair.

In December 2024, HGTV shared a throwback YouTube recap of the first episode of "Flip or Flop," which originally aired more than a decade prior. When you take a still frame featuring Haack and compare it to one of her 2025 Instagram posts, it really proves just how wild her face transformation has really been. Compared to how she looked when her career with the network began, Haack now has sharper facial features, not to mention whiter and straighter teeth (with some fans speculating that Haack has veneers). Combine that with her aforementioned changed in hairstyle, and Haack almost looks like an entirely different person than she used to. And while this can partially be attributed to natural aging and lifestyle changes, there may be other factors at play, as well.