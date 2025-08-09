Did Kristi Noem Actually Serve In The Military? Her Career Before Homeland Security

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's no secret that President Donald Trump's cabinet is made up of people who aren't necessarily qualified to tackle the high-profile jobs they've been handed. While Donald Trump's controversial Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem isn't new to politics, she has been criticized for, as former Fox News host Megyn Kelly put it on her eponymous talk show, "[cosplaying as an] ICE agent," (via YouTube).

Still, she's arguably one of the more qualified individuals on Trump's team (though that isn't really saying much). Noem never served in the military, but she has served her country in other ways. Noem first dipped her toes into politics in 2006 when she was elected to the South Dakota House of Representatives. It was during this time that she became a state legislative member of the Civil Air Patrol, an organization Noem vowed to protect and maintain when she subsequently ran for governor in 2018.

Before that, Noem spent a few years in Washington, D.C., after being elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2010. Fast forward to 2016 and the ambitious politician decided that she wanted to spend some more time at home and declared that she would throw her hat in the ring for governor. She won the 2018 race and clinched a second term, which was ultimately cut short when Trump tapped her for DHS secretary.