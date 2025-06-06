Tragic Details About Kristi Noem's Life

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

The list of controversial things that the U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security, Kristi Noem, has done continues to grow. The divisive politician is known for her ability to shoot puppies and old goats without remorse, flexing her riches, having no clue what habeas corpus is (more on that later), and reportedly engaging in a very public affair. Noem's life has been riddled with tragedy, some of it arguably of her own making, and much of which shaped the woman she's become.

Krisi Noem and her husband, Bryon Noem, have been together for decades, but trouble might be brewing in their marriage. That is, if the disturbing rumors about Noem having an affair with her colleague Corey Lewandowski have any merit. The gossip first made the rounds in 2023 when sources divulged to the New York Post that Noem and Lewandowski had unabashedly put their affair on full display while attending the Conservative Political Action Conference in 2021. "I remember I saw it with my own eyes and a couple other people saw it and the blatantness was absurd," one insider alleged.

Others concurred, adding that the two had displayed similar behavior during a 2020 Mar-a-Lago event too. In April 2025, the Trump staffer faced another onslaught of rumors that she was cheating on her husband when it came to light that she and Lewandowski lived across from each other in Washington D.C., which is unlikely to be coincidental. Eagle-eyed photographers for the Daily Mail spotted Lewandowski paying Noem regular visits. It's not clear if these were for work or pleasure, but sources indicated it was the latter. "Don't forget D.C. is a small town and people talk. It is an open secret that they are together," one pointed out. Another confirmed, "There's no question the relationship is ongoing."