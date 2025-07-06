The Transformation Of U.S. Secretary Of Homeland Security Kristi Noem

Kristi Lynn Noem was born on November 30, 1971, in Watertown, South Dakota. Her family owned and ran a large plot of land split between a farm and a ranch. The operation was helmed by patriarch Ron Arnold who bought the property when Noem was around 12 and soon, she was taking part in a wide array of activities and chores. Speaking with Readelysian Magazine, Noem noted she was a tomboy as a child and loved nothing more than tagging along with her father whom she dubbed a "cowboy." "My favorite thing to do every day was to spend time with him," she recalled. "He was always outside working or hunting [and] we enjoyed chasing cows, driving tractors, and working together." Indeed, it's a passion that was ingrained so deeply, it's remained with her. As she told CBN News in 2022, she still lives on her dad's ranch and has many of the same hobbies. "I love to chase cows and sit in tree stands hunting," she enthused.

Noem further opened up about those early years in her 2022 memoir, "Not My First Rodeo: Lessons from the Heartland." As she recalled, her father expected her to be up for any challenge or task he might throw her way. While doing work around the ranch, for example, he would get frustrated if she didn't have the correct tools ready without his asking. And when she was still in junior high, he tasked her with driving a semi-truck home all by herself. "His only advice: 'Make your corners wide,'" she wrote.