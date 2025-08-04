Kimberly Guilfoyle's Leggy Look Can't Distract From Her Extreme Photoshopping

Kimberly, Kimberly, Kimberly. Does she think people don't know what she really looks like? The newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece posted a photo to her Instagram Story showing off her toned legs for days. They were acting as the Great and Powerful Oz in a "don't look behind the curtain" sense, because other parts of her clearly had some digital alteration done. Unfortunately for Guilfoyle, her sneaky photo doctoring didn't get past several eagle-eyed netizens.

For starters, her hair clearly isn't big solely because it's full of secrets — it's also full of Photoshop. The former Fox News host's locks aren't fully blended into her extensions, especially on the left side and with the pieces framing her face. Guilfoyle's hair extensions have been ridiculously obvious in the past, so this isn't hugely surprising. However, it seems like she smoothed down any flyaways on the sides of her head, because the wall behind her is warped (a rookie mistake).

kimberlyguilfoyle / Instagram

Moreover, Guilfoyle's lips are also raising serious eyebrows — even more so than they normally do. Her top lip seems like it's been pulled up somewhat to make it look even more pronounced. The former prosecutor is widely believed to be the poster child for the "Mar-a-Lago face" trend, and the extreme filler in her lips is a major reason why. But in this Instagram Story snapshot, her lips look even more elongated. Suffice it to say that, sadly, Guilfoyle isn't fooling anyone.