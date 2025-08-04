Kimberly Guilfoyle's Leggy Look Can't Distract From Her Extreme Photoshopping
Kimberly, Kimberly, Kimberly. Does she think people don't know what she really looks like? The newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to Greece posted a photo to her Instagram Story showing off her toned legs for days. They were acting as the Great and Powerful Oz in a "don't look behind the curtain" sense, because other parts of her clearly had some digital alteration done. Unfortunately for Guilfoyle, her sneaky photo doctoring didn't get past several eagle-eyed netizens.
For starters, her hair clearly isn't big solely because it's full of secrets — it's also full of Photoshop. The former Fox News host's locks aren't fully blended into her extensions, especially on the left side and with the pieces framing her face. Guilfoyle's hair extensions have been ridiculously obvious in the past, so this isn't hugely surprising. However, it seems like she smoothed down any flyaways on the sides of her head, because the wall behind her is warped (a rookie mistake).
Moreover, Guilfoyle's lips are also raising serious eyebrows — even more so than they normally do. Her top lip seems like it's been pulled up somewhat to make it look even more pronounced. The former prosecutor is widely believed to be the poster child for the "Mar-a-Lago face" trend, and the extreme filler in her lips is a major reason why. But in this Instagram Story snapshot, her lips look even more elongated. Suffice it to say that, sadly, Guilfoyle isn't fooling anyone.
Kimberly Guilfoyle is a Photoshop queen
This is hardly the first time Kimberly Guilfoyle has been accused of doctoring one of her pictures; she's practically an honorary Kardashian in that sense. In fact, this isn't even the first time that Guilfoyle has taken photoshopping her pics too far, like when she told every single line on her face to begone, as she zapped them away with just the click of a mouse. This was back in 2023, when the former first lady of San Francisco was still with ex-fiancé Donald Trump Jr. and her world made slightly more sense. In the Instagram pic, her face looked like it belonged in a "Twilight Zone" episode considering how inhumanly smooth it was. Wrinkles are one thing, but faces still need to have lines, girl! You are not a doll.
On another occasion, Guilfoyle photoshopped herself so much, and her companion so little, that it looked like they weren't even in the same place when the pic was taken. Also back in 2023, Guilfoyle posed with friend and jeweler Cameron Patrick Neth on Instagram. However, because she had doctored her face to such a ridiculous extent, Neth looked like he wasn't even standing next to her and instead, the image was created by editing two separate pics together. Plus, Guilfoyle once accidentally confirmed her photoshopping obsession by forgetting to remove the Facetune logo from an Instagram Story. Nothing says, "I doctor my pics!" like openly admitting you use an app to adjust your own face.