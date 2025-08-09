Lauren Boebert's Trump Selfie Missed The Mark Thanks To His Windswept Hair Moment

The elements are partially responsible for President Donald Trump's worst hair moments. Particularly, it's almost impossible for him not to have a bad hair day if he's walking out and about in the breeze. Trump's 'do has held on for dear life during his windy speeches. However, he's used to speaking in front of large crowds even when his locks are seemingly blowing away from his head, and he's likely accepted it's the risk that comes with being in the spotlight.

In fact, while his hair was dancing around when he was talking outside to reporters, the real-estate mogul even suggested that it proved he wasn't wearing a toupee after all. "Whoops, there goes our box," Trump once said during a 2020 press conference (via People). "And my hair is blowing around, and it's mine. The one thing you can't get away with. If it's not yours, you got a problem, if you're president." Given how often Trump has these hair problems, it's no wonder that Lauren Boebert was able to capture a picture of the MAGA leader during one of his 'do's worst showings. Boebert posted a selfie of herself at a Trump speaking engagement on Instagram in 2021, where her political mentor could be seen talking to supporters from a podium in the background.

But the photo was inadvertently ruined thanks to his hair being locked into another tussle with nature. Trump's hair reminded us of Elvis Presley's iconic do in the shot, with the front piece of it standing up and seemingly pointing at the sky.