Trump's Disaster 'Do Holds On For Dear Life During Windy Speech (Cue The Toupee Rumors)

With the truth behind Donald Trump's infamous hairdo being even stranger than initially thought, it tracks that the elusive mop top would capture an ongoing audience. Plus, throwback photos of Trump prove that he's been insecure about his hair for equally as long. Which begs the question: why did he decide to celebrate his new sweeping legislation in the Rose Garden outside of the White House? With the unpredictable spring weather, it was bound to be a wild romp of wind and inclement elements. Considering he opted to hold his own inauguration indoors due to frigid temperatures, it was a brave feat to brave the April tundra.

Perhaps the president will learn his lesson, much like he did when Trump once changed his hair and makeup and no one was able to recognize him. Surely he will opt to keep more of his important celebrations indoors for the foreseeable future, especially after this doozy. Although, we will also be available should Trump try out a new hairstyle in lieu of his current concoction.