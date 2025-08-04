Tiffany Trump's Lip Filler Looks Ready To Pop In Tuned-Up Vacation Pics With Her Husband

Tiffany Trump has gone through quite the transformation over the years. During this time, Donald Trump's daughter has struggled to escape plastic surgery rumors. Her latest Instagram upload is almost surely going to fan the flames of that gossip once again. In her post, Tiffany showed off beautiful scenery and vacation-ready fashion from her getaway with husband Michael Boulos. Yet, her apparent lip filler overload managed to steal the focus.

In May, Tiffany and Boulos welcomed their first child to the family, Alexander Trump Boulos. Less than three months later, Tiffany is showing off how good the title of "mom" looks on her while on a scenic vacation. Tiffany raked in plenty of compliments on her looks and her new mom glow in the comment section, but her seemingly ever-growing lips were hard to ignore. Tiffany definitely appeared to have lip filler in the pregnancy photoshoot she shared on Instagram days ahead of the birth of her son. Yet, just a few months later, the apparent change in her filler seems drastic, and frankly, the state of her seemingly overfilled top lip looks downright uncomfortable.