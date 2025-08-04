Tiffany Trump's Lip Filler Looks Ready To Pop In Tuned-Up Vacation Pics With Her Husband
Tiffany Trump has gone through quite the transformation over the years. During this time, Donald Trump's daughter has struggled to escape plastic surgery rumors. Her latest Instagram upload is almost surely going to fan the flames of that gossip once again. In her post, Tiffany showed off beautiful scenery and vacation-ready fashion from her getaway with husband Michael Boulos. Yet, her apparent lip filler overload managed to steal the focus.
In May, Tiffany and Boulos welcomed their first child to the family, Alexander Trump Boulos. Less than three months later, Tiffany is showing off how good the title of "mom" looks on her while on a scenic vacation. Tiffany raked in plenty of compliments on her looks and her new mom glow in the comment section, but her seemingly ever-growing lips were hard to ignore. Tiffany definitely appeared to have lip filler in the pregnancy photoshoot she shared on Instagram days ahead of the birth of her son. Yet, just a few months later, the apparent change in her filler seems drastic, and frankly, the state of her seemingly overfilled top lip looks downright uncomfortable.
Tiffany Trump's appearance seems to be changing quickly
There is no doubt that pregnancy changes a person in more ways than one. So, changes to Tiffany Trump's appearance mere months after giving birth are far from surprising. Still, in July, she shared photos of her posing with her hubby as well as her brother Eric Trump and sister-in-law Lara Trump at the president's guest house in D.C. on Instagram. These pics marked what seemed to be a clear difference in her face, indicating that she may have gotten a serious filler refresh after welcoming her baby boy to the world. And, based on her newest photo carousel, it looks like her newly dramatic duck lips aren't going anywhere.
This is far from the first time tuned-up photos of Tiffany have fueled plastic surgery rumors. Yet, considering the fact that she is only 31 years old, Tiffany's newest post sparks concern that she may be altering her appearance at a particularly rapid rate. At 61 years old, Tiffany's mom, Marla Maples, definitely doesn't look like she is overdoing it with plastic surgery. At this rate, though, by the time Tiffany is Maples' age, we could see her being the poster child for Mar-A-Lago face — and nobody wants that.