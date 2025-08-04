We Gave Karoline Leavitt A Bob Haircut & It's Giving TLC Reality Star
Even though she graduated as recently as 2019, Karoline Leavitt is nearly unrecognizable in photos from her college days. Since then, Leavitt's increased the amount of cosmetics she uses and embraced the "Republican makeup" trend. In addition, the press secretary's MAGA makeover has also impacted her wardrobe, totally ruining Leavitt's sense of style. However, there's one aspect of Leavitt's appearance that actually hasn't changed since college: her hair. Back then, Leavitt wore her blond locks long, straight and well below her shoulders.
More recently, Leavitt has opted for a slightly shorter cut. After she visited her go-to salon in July 2025, Leavitt came out looking blonder than before, and the fresh-cut ends reached a little bit below her shoulders. This seems to be Leavitt's preferred length. Back in March 2024, she got a very similar cut and color. While Leavitt occasionally experiments by adding a little curl for enhanced volume, her day-to-day hair style doesn't deviate that much.
However, what if Leavitt tried a shorter 'do? Even if the press secretary isn't ready for a more drastic chop at her next appointment, we don't have to wait to view the possibilities for ourselves. Courtesy of a little Photoshopping, we can experiment and see what Leavitt might look like with two variations of a bob. In the case of the first look, it's uncanny how much Leavitt resembles Kate Gosselin's circa 2007 hair.
Leavitt's bob channels Kate Gosslelin (minus the spiky back)
Between the deep side part and the long pieces in the front, this Photoshopped bob variant pays homage to Kate Gosselin when she and her family starred in "Jon & Kate Plus 8." To amp up the Gosselin associations even further, however, Karoline Leavitt would need some gel in the back to make her short strands extra spiky.
These days, people might also familiar with this type of style being called a "Karen haircut," which only adds negative associations to an already less-than-flattering style. This very sculpted hair really emphasizes the shape of Leavitt's head, and the puffed-out strands add unnecessary bulkiness. Unfortunately, this mom-coded cut also makes her look much older than her 27 years. Given Leavitt's penchant for dressing way older, the press secretary is better off sticking with her longer, more youthful-looking strands. Even Gosselin ditched this style after a few years in favor of increasingly lengthier locks.
Leavitt could rock a modern bob
Sometimes a different part makes a huge difference in hair styles. With a part that's just slightly shifted to the center (and with less volume), this Photoshopped bob variant looks a lot less stuffy, and demonstrates how a shorter 'do could work for Karoline Leavitt. This style looks more evocative of the relaxed bob, a modern take that's a lot less fussy and frumpy. Here, the front strands are just below Leavitt's chin, and the untucked side gently frames her face. While the previous bob looked like the hair was carefully molded against her face, this no-frills approach cut lets her hair do what it wants.
Leavitt has an anxious habit of continually touching her hair, and a more casual bob like this one could handle being moved around without looking disheveled. If Leavitt ever yearns for a shorter 'do, this cut could be a stylish (and less easily tangled) alternative to her typically longer hair.