We Gave Karoline Leavitt A Bob Haircut & It's Giving TLC Reality Star

Even though she graduated as recently as 2019, Karoline Leavitt is nearly unrecognizable in photos from her college days. Since then, Leavitt's increased the amount of cosmetics she uses and embraced the "Republican makeup" trend. In addition, the press secretary's MAGA makeover has also impacted her wardrobe, totally ruining Leavitt's sense of style. However, there's one aspect of Leavitt's appearance that actually hasn't changed since college: her hair. Back then, Leavitt wore her blond locks long, straight and well below her shoulders.

More recently, Leavitt has opted for a slightly shorter cut. After she visited her go-to salon in July 2025, Leavitt came out looking blonder than before, and the fresh-cut ends reached a little bit below her shoulders. This seems to be Leavitt's preferred length. Back in March 2024, she got a very similar cut and color. While Leavitt occasionally experiments by adding a little curl for enhanced volume, her day-to-day hair style doesn't deviate that much.

However, what if Leavitt tried a shorter 'do? Even if the press secretary isn't ready for a more drastic chop at her next appointment, we don't have to wait to view the possibilities for ourselves. Courtesy of a little Photoshopping, we can experiment and see what Leavitt might look like with two variations of a bob. In the case of the first look, it's uncanny how much Leavitt resembles Kate Gosselin's circa 2007 hair.