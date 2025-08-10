Lauren Sánchez's Ex-Husband Is Aging Like Fine Wine (Sorry, Jeff Bezos)
After two years of engagement, former news anchor Lauren Sánchez and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos officially tied the knot in Venice, Italy in what proved to be a controversial, star-studded, three-day affair — even if Sanchez and Bezos' lavish wedding was low-key boring for their celebrity guests. At any rate, the former journalist has something in common with her new husband in that this is actually her second marriage. Sánchez was previously married to Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell from 2005 to 2019, and the former couple shares two children. Prior to that, she had a son with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez. But while her new beau may be one of the richest men in the world, it's increasingly looking like Bezos may be a downgrade compared to Sánchez's exes, as Whitesell, in particular, is aging remarkably well.
As of 2025, Whitesell is reportedly 60 years old. But you probably wouldn't be able to guess that just from looking at photos of him. Obviously, living comfortably makes it a lot easier to age gracefully. And although Whitesell isn't quite as rich as Bezos, his net worth is certainly nothing to sneeze at, either, given his former role as the executive chairman of Endeavor Group Holdings. Things seem to be going pretty well for the businessman on a personal level, too. Since Whitesell and Sánchez split, he's been living his best life with new wife Pia Miller, whom he married in 2021. In May 2025, the happy couple was spotted attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills (below).
Why did Lauren Sánchez and Patrick Whitesell get divorced?
Lauren Sánchez and Jeff Bezos' relationship initially came to light in January 2019. This naturally raised a few eyebrows, given that the helicopter pilot was technically still married to Patrick Whitesell at the time, while Bezos was still married to MacKenzie Scott. The tech billionaire's lawyer denied that he had cheated, claiming that the two had already been separated for an extended period of time. Sánchez and Whitesell were allegedly in a similar situation, with a source clarifying to People that they were effectively already broken up, and that Whitesell knew about Sánchez's new relationship. Nevertheless, Bezos announced his divorce later that month, while Sánchez filed just a day after it was finalized, in April.
They continued living together as they got the ball rolling on their divorce proceedings, with everything finalized the following October. As for why the two decided to go their separate ways, an insider claimed that they simply drifted apart. "Over the last two or three years, their marriage felt more like a business relationship," the source disclosed, adding that they were living separate lives and rarely, if ever, even went out together. By the time Sánchez and Bezos exchanged vows in 2025, Whitesell had reportedly long since moved on. "He's living the f**king dream with Pia and he knows it," an insider proudly informed the Daily Mail, elaborating, "I doubt he thinks about Lauren or Jeff or that whole debacle at all."