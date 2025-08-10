Lauren Sánchez's Ex-Husband Is Aging Like Fine Wine (Sorry, Jeff Bezos)

After two years of engagement, former news anchor Lauren Sánchez and Amazon founder Jeff Bezos officially tied the knot in Venice, Italy in what proved to be a controversial, star-studded, three-day affair — even if Sanchez and Bezos' lavish wedding was low-key boring for their celebrity guests. At any rate, the former journalist has something in common with her new husband in that this is actually her second marriage. Sánchez was previously married to Hollywood talent agent Patrick Whitesell from 2005 to 2019, and the former couple shares two children. Prior to that, she had a son with former NFL player Tony Gonzalez. But while her new beau may be one of the richest men in the world, it's increasingly looking like Bezos may be a downgrade compared to Sánchez's exes, as Whitesell, in particular, is aging remarkably well.

As of 2025, Whitesell is reportedly 60 years old. But you probably wouldn't be able to guess that just from looking at photos of him. Obviously, living comfortably makes it a lot easier to age gracefully. And although Whitesell isn't quite as rich as Bezos, his net worth is certainly nothing to sneeze at, either, given his former role as the executive chairman of Endeavor Group Holdings. Things seem to be going pretty well for the businessman on a personal level, too. Since Whitesell and Sánchez split, he's been living his best life with new wife Pia Miller, whom he married in 2021. In May 2025, the happy couple was spotted attending the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in Beverly Hills (below).