Lauren Sánchez Bezos' First Two Husbands Suggest Jeff Is A Downgrade
They say the third time's the charm when it comes to most things — especially marriage. With Lauren Sánchez Bezos now on her third — and hopefully luckier — marriage, looking at how her two previous exes are doing is quite eye-opening. With Lauren pulling a whiplash rebrand right after her wedding to Jeff Bezos, her desire to recreate herself hints that she's leaving much in the past — including attractive husbands.
Lauren's first marriage to football star Tony Gonzalez ended in 2001, right after the birth of their son Nikko Gonzalez. It was rumored that Lauren was keen to get back together with Tony before her second marriage, but all parties involved have since denied any of this. What's not a rumor is the chiseled jaw and impressive physique of Tony, not to mention his healthy head of hair. Comparing him side by side with Jeff feels a bit unfair.
Further proof that the new bride has downgraded with her latest marriage would be Lauren's second husband, Patrick Whitesell. Considering that Lauren reportedly was cheating on Whitesell with Jeff, leading to the dissolution of their marriage in 2019, one would think that Lauren was looking to upgrade. However, it seems that Whitesell was the one who snagged an improved spouse by marrying Pia Miller, a model with quite an age gap. Meanwhile, divorce rumors are already swirling around Lauren and Jeff.
Lauren Sánchez Bezos might have buyer's remorse with Jeff Bezos
With two studly ex-husbands, Lauren Sánchez Bezos might have some reflecting to do. Not only was it long rumored that Lauren's wedding to Jeff Bezos was delayed due to prenup proceedings, but the spectacle itself drew the ire of much of the plebeian public. Amidst the many protests over the Italian extravaganza, trouble might already be brewing in paradise for the Bezoses. There are whispers of the marriage between Lauren and Jeff already being on the rocks, and when peeking at photos of her two exes, it's no wonder there might be some hard feelings.
While Jeff doesn't have the stunning muscles of a professional football player or the robust hairline of a powerful Hollywood agent, he does have quite a bit of money. However, even that might not save him from appearing to be such an apparent downgrade for Lauren. Tony Gonzalez boasts a modest net worth of $50 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth, but it's Patrick Whitesell who really takes the cake.
After securing a deal to take his talent agency private, Whitesell is inching ever closer to becoming a bona fide billionaire (via The Hollywood Reporter). The deal itself totaled $25 billion, with Whitesell snagging an immediate $100 million payment that allowed him to maintain control of a portion of his business that oversees NFL representation. This means there's a chance that both of Lauren's exes could end up working together, while she's toiling away with her Instagram rebrand.