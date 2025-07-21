Lauren Sánchez Bezos' First Two Husbands Suggest Jeff Is A Downgrade

They say the third time's the charm when it comes to most things — especially marriage. With Lauren Sánchez Bezos now on her third — and hopefully luckier — marriage, looking at how her two previous exes are doing is quite eye-opening. With Lauren pulling a whiplash rebrand right after her wedding to Jeff Bezos, her desire to recreate herself hints that she's leaving much in the past — including attractive husbands.

Lauren's first marriage to football star Tony Gonzalez ended in 2001, right after the birth of their son Nikko Gonzalez. It was rumored that Lauren was keen to get back together with Tony before her second marriage, but all parties involved have since denied any of this. What's not a rumor is the chiseled jaw and impressive physique of Tony, not to mention his healthy head of hair. Comparing him side by side with Jeff feels a bit unfair.

Further proof that the new bride has downgraded with her latest marriage would be Lauren's second husband, Patrick Whitesell. Considering that Lauren reportedly was cheating on Whitesell with Jeff, leading to the dissolution of their marriage in 2019, one would think that Lauren was looking to upgrade. However, it seems that Whitesell was the one who snagged an improved spouse by marrying Pia Miller, a model with quite an age gap. Meanwhile, divorce rumors are already swirling around Lauren and Jeff.