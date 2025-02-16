Whatever Happened To Lauren Sánchez's Ex Husband? What He's Been Doing Since Their Split
When all the Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott divorce drama went down in 2019, everybody was focused on the exes as well as the Amazon co-founder's new flame, Lauren Sánchez, with both the media and the public obsessing over how much Scott would be getting in her split from Bezos and whether there was any overlap between the billionaire's marriage and Bezos' relationship with Sánchez. The messy saga ended with Scott walking away with a lucrative 4% stake in Amazon, worth a jaw-dropping $36 billion, while Bezos and Sánchez continued flaunting their love for the world (and paparazzi) to see. However, one other person in the equation didn't get quite as much attention during the controversial start of Bezos and Sánchez's relationship: Her own ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell.
Sánchez was technically still married to the Hollywood talent agent when reports first surfaced in January 2019 that she was dating Bezos, but the estranged spouses had reportedly been separated since late 2018. "Over the last two or three years, [Sánchez and Whitesell's] marriage felt more like a business relationship. They both were doing their own thing. She would be out and about a lot and he was never with her," an insider explained to People at the time. The former news anchor filed for divorce from Whitesell that April after 13 years of marriage and two kids together.
They finalized their split just six months later and, ever since then, Sánchez has kept herself quite busy. She got engaged to Bezos, wrote a children's book, and began planning a trip to space alongside the couple's lavish wedding. But while Sánchez moved on with someone new relatively quickly, it was her ex-husband who ended up remarrying first following their divorce. As a source confirmed to Daily Mail Australia, "Pat's having the last laugh, 100%."
Patrick Whitesell is having a blast with his new wife
Patrick Whitesell began dating Pia Miller, a Chilean-born Australian model and actor 18 years his junior, in August 2019. The influential Hollywood exec, whose personal wealth is estimated to be a whopping $450 million, popped the question with a massive diamond engagement ring said to be worth up to $1.4 million and the happy couple tied the knot in 2021. Following their wedding, Miller left Sydney to move in with Whitesell at his $57 million estate in Los Angeles. The model fills her Instagram with photos and videos of their wonderful life together from red-carpet appearances and concert dates to yacht parties. Whitesell and Miller even attended Endeavor CEO Ari Emanuel's 2022 wedding to designer Sarah Staudinger and celebrated their third anniversary with a glitzy bash.
The Hollywood talent agent also threw a lavish birthday party for his wife's 40th in November 2023 and spent some quality time with her two sons from previous relationships, Isaiah and Lennox, in December 2024. Whitesell isn't doing too shabby career-wise either. He continues to serve as executive chairman of Endeavor Group Holdings (formerly known as William Morris Endeavor or WME), one of the top talent agencies in Hollywood. The company boasts a lengthy list of A-list clients, including Ben Affleck, Matt Damon, Hugh Jackman, and Jude Law. In 2023, WME notably beat out several other prominent agencies to secure the representation of Meghan Markle following her return to Hollywood. Moreover, Whitesell's net worth soared even higher in 2021 after Endeavor went public, with his and Emanuel's shares climbing to $864 million.