Whatever Happened To Lauren Sánchez's Ex Husband? What He's Been Doing Since Their Split

When all the Jeff Bezos and MacKenzie Scott divorce drama went down in 2019, everybody was focused on the exes as well as the Amazon co-founder's new flame, Lauren Sánchez, with both the media and the public obsessing over how much Scott would be getting in her split from Bezos and whether there was any overlap between the billionaire's marriage and Bezos' relationship with Sánchez. The messy saga ended with Scott walking away with a lucrative 4% stake in Amazon, worth a jaw-dropping $36 billion, while Bezos and Sánchez continued flaunting their love for the world (and paparazzi) to see. However, one other person in the equation didn't get quite as much attention during the controversial start of Bezos and Sánchez's relationship: Her own ex-husband, Patrick Whitesell.

Sánchez was technically still married to the Hollywood talent agent when reports first surfaced in January 2019 that she was dating Bezos, but the estranged spouses had reportedly been separated since late 2018. "Over the last two or three years, [Sánchez and Whitesell's] marriage felt more like a business relationship. They both were doing their own thing. She would be out and about a lot and he was never with her," an insider explained to People at the time. The former news anchor filed for divorce from Whitesell that April after 13 years of marriage and two kids together.

They finalized their split just six months later and, ever since then, Sánchez has kept herself quite busy. She got engaged to Bezos, wrote a children's book, and began planning a trip to space alongside the couple's lavish wedding. But while Sánchez moved on with someone new relatively quickly, it was her ex-husband who ended up remarrying first following their divorce. As a source confirmed to Daily Mail Australia, "Pat's having the last laugh, 100%."

