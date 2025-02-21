How Old Was Melania When She Met Donald Trump? What She's Said About Their Age Gap

Though several signs have pointed to their marriage being on the rocks since at least 2018 when the Stormy Daniels scandal came to light, Donald Trump and Melania Trump became husband and wife of 20 years in January 2025 when they marked the milestone anniversary of their lavish 2005 wedding. This likely came as a shock to some considering the numerous weird things about their relationship, from Melania's conflicting stories about their first date to the couple's awkward and unromantic attempts at PDA.

In fact, Melania and Donald's relationship had some glaring red flags from the get-go. She was a fully grown adult at 28 years old when she first met him at a New York Fashion Week party in 1998, but he was 24 years older than her and had hit on her while he was with another woman. At the time, he was still in the middle of divorcing his second wife Marla Maples, with whom he had an affair while married to his first wife Ivana Trump. Despite these, Melania gave Donald a chance. "He wanted my number, but he was with a date, so of course I didn't give it to him. I said, 'I am not giving you my number; you give me yours, and I will call you,'" she told Harper's Bazaar of their first meeting, adding that she ended up calling him a few days after they met. Melania also suggested that from the beginning, their significant age gap was a non-issue. "I was struck by his energy. He has an amazing sense of vitality," she recalled.

