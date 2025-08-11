Sean Hannity Is Nearly Unrecognizable In Pic Before Fox News Fame
Sean Hannity is just one of many Fox News stars who've drastically changed their appearance over the years. However, it might not be easy to tell just how much he's transformed since his post-Fox News fame is the look that fans recognize the most. Hannity's mostly known for sporting a head full of gray hair and a face full of makeup whenever he hosts "The Sean Hannity Show." A source once claimed his newfound makeup use was a desperate means to turn back the hands of time. "Sean's gotten puffier and more wrinkled with success, and he's trying to overcompensate for it by slathering on the makeup. He gets the makeup people to put extra layers of foundation on his face and neck — all the way up to the hair roots," the source said in an interview with In Touch.
But his beauty routine might've done him more harm than good. Internet users have been making fun of Hannity's makeup for looking too much like president Donald Trump's, a running gag that hasn't convinced the veteran news anchor to put down the cosmetics for good. But in throwback pics, a much younger Hannity looked so different that he would've never had to worry about those kinds of jokes.
Sean Hannity rocked the salt and pepper look back in the day
Sean Hannity stopped by Redondo Beach, California in 2003 to host his talk show live in front of his fans. A pic of him during the event, which was taken long before he became one of the richest news anchors in the U.S., showed an entirely makeup-free Hannity rocking black hair highlighted with light streaks of gray. His smoother face made it more unbelievable that he was the Hannity the nation would come to know, even if the snapshot was taken decades before the Fox News star's professional prime. He also sports a noticeably thinner countenance than we're used to seeing as well. In his 50s and 60s, makeup wasn't the only way he tried to recapture his youth. Hannity tried to recapture his old physique after realizing he was letting himself go, and his disciplined training regimen certainly paid off.
Although his workouts have helped him look better, some would say the makeup has had the opposite effect. Based on his throwback pics, it actually makes him look even less like he did when he was younger. Because of all the jokes they've inspired, we can't help but consider the makeup one of Hannity's most embarrassing on-air blunders every time he puts it on. Ironically, his past self might also agree if he saw what he'd do to his face in the future.