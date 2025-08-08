Who Is Former HGTV Star Clint Harp's Wife Kelly?

Waco, Texas, has been the setting for quite a few important events in Kelly Harp's life, including her own love story. Former HGTV star Clint Harp first crossed paths with his wife Kelly when they were both students at Baylor University in Waco during the late '90s. The two ran in the same circles, but the first few times they were introduced, things didn't click. Evidently, that changed in a big way when they happened to run into each other at a friend's apartment. "I said hello and I'm thinking, 'She's hot,'" Clint recalled in an interview with Southern Living (via Yahoo!).

It wasn't long before they got serious, and Clint was the first to profess his love. The former HGTV star recalled that Kelly did not say it back until a couple days later. Clint told Southern Living, "[S]he said, 'I want you to know I don't love you because of some feeling. I want you to know I love you because I choose you. And when we have to fight through stuff in our life, I choose to fight through those things with you.' And I was like, 'I've won the lottery,'" Clint said.

The couple got married in 2001 and have since embarked on many professional and personal journeys. In July 2024, the couple celebrated 23 years together. "Here's to 23 more," Clint wrote on Instagram. There is no telling where their lives and reality television fame will take them next.