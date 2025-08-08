Who Is Former HGTV Star Clint Harp's Wife Kelly?
HGTV personality Clint Harp got his TV start as a carpenter on "Fixer Upper" before going on to star in his own show on the DIY Network called "Wood Work." Clint also landed a Magnolia Network show called "Restoration Road," which premiered in 2021. Despite Clint's success in the television world, he is one of the HGTV Stars who lives a surprisingly normal life with wife Kelly Harp and their children in Waco, Texas.
Though the "Restoration Road" star's other half does design some home goods like her husband, Kelly is not exactly a fixture of the small screen. Rather, she is one of the real life partners of a HGTV star who some fans might not be as familiar with. Kelly may not be as well known as her husband, but she stays just as busy. Between running a design business, pursuing higher education, and keeping up with her kids, she has had her hands full over the years. Kelly often shares pictures of her daily life online, documenting moments with her famous husband and their family. Read on to find out all there is to know about Clint Harp's wife, Kelly Harp.
In 2001, Kelly Harp married her college sweetheart
Waco, Texas, has been the setting for quite a few important events in Kelly Harp's life, including her own love story. Former HGTV star Clint Harp first crossed paths with his wife Kelly when they were both students at Baylor University in Waco during the late '90s. The two ran in the same circles, but the first few times they were introduced, things didn't click. Evidently, that changed in a big way when they happened to run into each other at a friend's apartment. "I said hello and I'm thinking, 'She's hot,'" Clint recalled in an interview with Southern Living (via Yahoo!).
It wasn't long before they got serious, and Clint was the first to profess his love. The former HGTV star recalled that Kelly did not say it back until a couple days later. Clint told Southern Living, "[S]he said, 'I want you to know I don't love you because of some feeling. I want you to know I love you because I choose you. And when we have to fight through stuff in our life, I choose to fight through those things with you.' And I was like, 'I've won the lottery,'" Clint said.
The couple got married in 2001 and have since embarked on many professional and personal journeys. In July 2024, the couple celebrated 23 years together. "Here's to 23 more," Clint wrote on Instagram. There is no telling where their lives and reality television fame will take them next.
She launched a design company with her husband
Kelly Harp and Clint Harp created the Harp Design Company in 2011. Harp Design Company sold intricate and often sustainably sourced one-of-a-kind wood furniture creations Clint became known for, as well as other home furnishings. The handcrafted pieces combined modern design and old furniture making techniques. Clint's wife designed many of the home goods while he focused on the larger furniture pieces. The brand started off slowly but then grew rapidly, and in 2023, the couple made a major announcement regarding Harp Design Company.
One of the tragic details about "Fixer Upper" alum Clint Harp is that the company he launched with his wife didn't last forever. The couple announced on Harp Design Company's website that due to their busy lives and schedules, running the company became too overwhelming. "Our little company has grown more than we dreamed, but now, it's time to shift!" Kelly and Clint wrote in the joint post. "Between being partners, being parents, managing HDC, Kelly getting a master's in clinical psychology, me making a television show across the country, and running our sweet Airbnb...we have discovered our limits!" Harp Design Company officially shuttered in January 2023. Although the company no longer sells their products, Clint and Kelly Harp remain as busy as ever.
Kelly Harp is a mom of three
Kelly and Clint Harp are the proud parents to Hudson Harp, Holland Harp, and Camille Harp. The family is close, and Kelly and Clint sure seem to cherish tackling a wide range of activities with their kids. For example, the Harps' only son and eldest child, Hudson, began helping Clint out with landscaping and woodworking projects at a young age. Over the years, Kelly has posted about Taylor Swift sing-alongs with middle child Camille, bonding over basketball with Hudson, and baking holiday treats with her youngest, Holland. Both Clint and Kelly share their precious family moments on Instagram, from movie nights to game nights.
While it may seem to be all fun and games in the Harp household, Clint and Kelly are also raising their children to be politically informed. In 2022, the family of five showed up to support Beto O'Rourke for governor of Texas, and later that same year they celebrated Juneteenth together.
Kelly Harp's family moved after finding success on HGTV
Clint Harp and Kelly Harp first appeared on the first season of "Fixer Upper" when their own house was redone. Clint soon became a regular carpenter on the hit series. After he found success on HGTV, Clint filmed a pilot for the DIY Network called "Against the Grain." Before he knew it, he and his family were public figures — and it wasn't necessarily easy to adjust to this change.
For starters, fans figured out where their house was thanks to the "Fixer Upper" episode. It got to a point where they felt they could no longer live there. "We moved in and, as time passed, 'Fixer Upper' blew up. I'd be playing in the backyard with my kids and people would be walking around waving at me," the former HGTV star told Dallas Culture Map in 2016. "We just had to move for privacy reasons, but we love that house so much."
Clint also said that before the house was renovated on "Fixer Upper," he and his wife hoped to turn it into a rental property. After they moved out, they followed through on that plan: The family's old house in Waco is listed on Airbnb.
Clint Harp's wife is supportive of his career
One thing fans need to know about Clint Harp from "Fixer Upper" is that woodworking is in his blood. His grandfather was a carpenter, and from a young age Clint always knew he wanted to make things. However, he tried a few other career paths before he went all in on making furniture, including medical sales. Though he was doing quite well for himself in that industry, Clint eventually was ready to return to woodworking. Though this was a risky financial move, his wife, Kelly Harp, encouraged him to follow his passion. Clint reflected on this challenging period in a 2018 interview with House Beautiful. "This is bad. I need to go find a job," he remembered telling Kelly. "I was making six figures in Houston, and now we're broke. I wasn't selling any furniture."
Their luck would soon change. While filling up the family's truck on the way home from the park one day, Clint happened to see a pre-"Fixer Upper" Chip Gaines. Clint introduced himself and the rest is history. "I never would have met Chip at that gas station if it wasn't for my wife and me deciding to go on this journey because of things that went right and things that went wrong and incredible sadness and joy and struggle," the former HGTV star told House Beautiful. Clint went on to design furniture and even helped with some of the best "Fixer Upper" kitchen remodels of all time — and yes, Kelly was always in his corner.
Kelly Harp studied clinical psychology
You better believe Kelly Harp's spouse is supportive of her dreams, too. When Kelly was helping her husband, Clint Harp, run their business and care for their children, she was also a full-time student pursuing a degree in clinical psychology. She went back to school later in life to finish her master's degree at Baylor University with the goal of becoming a therapist. In between designing home decor items for Harp Design Company, she studied for midterms.
Kelly has documented her journey as a business woman, wife, mother, and student on Instagram. Her posts were often met with words of encouragement in the comment section from her followers and HGTV fans. In 2023, she posted a picture on Instagram she took while studying for a final exam.
Juggling so many academic, professional, and personal responsibilities can be a lot of work, and Kelly isn't one to sugarcoat things. "Balance is tough and we try our best," she told The Waco Moms. "We never want to portray this idea of 'we have it all together and working and having kids is so easy.'" She believes you cannot have it all at once but rather "different things in different seasons."
The mom of three is supportive of LGBTQIA+ rights
On Kelly Harp's Instagram, you'll find glimpses into her personal life as well as her professional life. You'll also find posts in support of the LGTBQIA+ community. Clint Harp's wife even has a section of Instagram Story highlights dedicated to championing LGTBQIA+ causes. She frequently shares videos in support of gay rights and highlights LGTBQIA+ online content creators as well. "We must talk about [gay rights]," Kelly wrote in one Instagram post. "It's often the things we refuse to talk about that hold the most power." She has also offered ways to get involved, including but not limited to sharing the number for the governor of Texas and asking people to contact their representatives and demand better protections.
In another Instagram post, Kelly explained the importance of allyship. She encouraged other straight people to show their support for the LGTBQIA+ community by simply displaying the pride flag to indicate their acceptance.
Barbie Summer was a hit for Kelly Harp
In the summer of 2023, Clint and Kelly Harp made the "Barbie" movie premiere a family affair. And they truly committed to the event: Like many people that summer, Kelly and her brood attended the movie premiere together dressed on theme.
Clint, Kelly, and their children all donned pink clothes for the Blockbuster hit. Kelly rocked hot pink shorts while her husband wore a light pink button down. Their son, Hudson Harp, wore a pink hoodie while both Camille Harp and Holland Harp were clad in pink dresses. "This movie has had us talking, laughing, singing, & quoting lines for days," Kelly wrote on Instagram. Yet for the family, "Barbie" was more than just an excuse to dress up for a fun movie. Kelly praised "Barbie" director Greta Gerwig for the movie's important themes and shared how she appreciated the movie's feminist message. "What a joy to share that message with my girls (and what a gift to be supported in that by my 2 favorite guys)," she wrote.
Clint Harp's other half is an avid reader
Going to the movies is far from the only way Kelly Harp spends her spare time. She is also an avid reader, and not just of psychology textbooks. Former HGTV star Clint Harp's wife often shares her current reads and in-depth book reviews on her Instagram page.
Kelly digs both fiction and non-fiction, including parenting books, celebrity biographies, novels, and knitting guides. And where better to enjoy an afternoon buried in a book than a quiet room at the public library? In 2023, she made it one of her New Year's resolutions to visit the library more with her children. Not only does Kelly write and speak about her opinions and reactions to the books she reads, but sometimes she even reads passages from the books themselves on her social media. "I have suddenly become that person who is reading 10 books @ a time!" Kelly shared on Instagram.
Kelly Harp speaks out about gun regulations
Clint Harp's wife is not afraid to express her views on social media. As previously mentioned, Kelly Harp is a strong supporter of LGBTQIA+ rights, and she has also spoken out about gun regulations and gun violence. Texas may be an open-carry state, but the proud Texan believes in common sense gun laws.
Kelly advocates for stronger gun regulations in the United States, and she has dedicated an Instagram Story highlight section to the issue. She has posted a number of front-facing videos about the subject, and she has aligned herself with organizations that aim to protect people from gun violence, like Moms Demand Action and Students Demand Action. Kelly shares resources of online accounts to follow as well as podcasts to listen to about the need for better gun regulations. Kelly further discussed the dangers of arming teachers in schools, a move Republicans in the South called for in 2024. "This absolutely will cause more school shootings and more people to be shot," she said on Instagram.
Clint Harp's wife is all about getting out the vote
Considering how vocal Kelly Harp is about LGTBQIA+ rights and gun regulations, it shouldn't come as a surprise that she's all about getting out the vote. In October 2020, Kelly shared a selfie she took with her husband, Clint Harp, in matching masks that read "Vote" outside of an early polling place and encouraged her followers to cast their ballots in the presidential election. "Too many people have given their lives for us not to take it [voting] seriously," Kelly wrote in the Instagram caption. Four years later, Clint shared a picture they took with their kids on Election Day and shared that he and his wife both cast their votes for Kamala Harris.
Kelly also has highlighted sections of her Instagram Stories about specific issues, such as immigration and public health. In her Instagram post supporting Beto O'Rourke for Texas governor, Kelly acknowledged that talking about politics — especially on the internet — can be intimidating. "But I have learned that I also have to think about the intersection of getting along and standing up for what is right," Kelly shared. Despite the negative comments she may receive in response to these posts, Kelly continues to use her platform to support for progressive programs and marginalized groups.
Kelly Harp became an outdoorsy person
Former HGTV Star Clint Harp and his wife, Kelly Harp, have had their fair share of adventures in life, from running a design business together to being on reality TV. But in 2021, their family took on a totally new adventure while visiting North Carolina.
During some trips to the Tar Heel state, the Harps discovered their love of nature and outdoor activities like hiking. "Are we outdoorsy people now?? ... I even got some #tevas & I won't stop talking abt how great they are," Kelly captioned an Instagram selfie she snapped with her husband while hiking in Pisgah National Forest. She shared that, up until that point, they really were not people who were into camping, but evidently, North Carolina changed them. Later that same year, the Harp family embarked on the ultimate camping trip in Oklahoma. They joined their family friends in a RV for a weekend where they cooked, hiked, and enjoyed everything the great outdoors had to offer.
Kelly Harp loves traveling
While Kelly Harp's "outdoorsy person" era is relatively fresh, she certainly is not new to traveling the world. In 2019, Kelly shared some snaps she took while spending time in Spain with her family, including a trip to a local photography museum in the city. A few years later, the Harps crossed the pond yet again to visit Paris.
Early on in their marriage, Kelly and Clint Harp spent a Christmas in Germany, and the visit left a lasting impression. "That was our first big trip together as a couple and such a special experience, as our eyes began to be opened to how big the world is and how many different people are out there-and how at the same time, we're all kind of the same," Clint told Country Living (via Yahoo!). "It was a huge part of the process of helping us broaden our view of the world."
While they clearly dig international excursions, Kelly and her family travel like to around their home country, too. Clint is originally from Atlanta, so naturally, Kelly and the rest of the Harps have spent a good amount of time in Georgia's capitol. In 2018, Kelly and her family celebrated Thanksgiving in New York City, taking in all the sights the Big Apple has to offer. For a summer vacation the next year, the family of five headed to Longboat Key in Sarasota, Florida, for a week of fun in the sun on the beach.
Kelly Harp has some serious culinary skills
Among Kelly Harp's many hobbies is cooking. From winter chili to summer vegetable medleys, Clint Harp's wife whips up gorgeous meals for her family. She shares many of her culinary creations online and often spends Sundays cooking in the kitchen. She offers tips and tricks for using extra vegetables and recommends cookbooks along with revealing her own recipes.
For her alma mater's game day, she baked a cookie cake to celebrate a Baylor University tailgate. For smaller snack and cheese plates, Kelly has utilized dishes and cutting boards from their brand, Harp Design Company. "So many big things going on in the world and so much work to be done — sometimes pausing to do something cute (and yummy) feels like an act of resistance to the crazy," Kelly explained on Instagram.
She previously went gluten-free and sugar-free for a time to help treat her eczema. As a result, Kelly said in another Instagram post that this led to her becoming more intentional about the food she makes. "I have to think more about it [meals] and often end up sitting down to enjoy it more," she shared.