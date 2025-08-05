Carrie Underwood's Return To Her Natural Hair Color After 30 Years Is Simply Stunning

People on social media are in love with Carrie Underwood's new hair color. Kristin Chenoweth, renowned actress and singer, summed up what many seemed to be thinking with her comment: "Love it!" She was definitely not alone. On X, formerly Twitter, someone wrote, "When I first saw this on here I thought it was AI then I saw her instagram post and was like omg...SHE LOOKS SO FRICKIN' GOOD! I REALLY REALLY love this look on her." The Nashville hairstylist that Underwood shouted out in her post also shared pictures of the singer's transformation — and she got plenty of well deserved kudos for her work.

Some online are hoping that this new hairstyle could mean a signal of new music. Her last new album was "Denim & Rhinestones"; the Deluxe Edition came out in 2023. However, her upcoming 20th anniversary edition of her album "Some Hearts" is set for release in November 2025, and it includes her biggest hit "Before He Cheats."

By going with her natural hair color, the popular country artist will have to deal with much less upkeep without having to keep her roots from showing. Granted, Underwood lives a lavish life, so we're pretty sure that frequent salon trips fit easily into her budget. It might be that she was just looking for a change. Whatever the reason, we're glad she did it — she looks fantastic.