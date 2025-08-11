Throwback Video Of Princess Beatrice Proves She Wasn't Always A Well-Behaved Royal

Being a parent means having eyes in the back of your head, and the same goes for being an aunt. Back in 1990, Princess Diana had to corral son Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, and niece Princess Beatrice when both kids woke up that morning and chose chaos. Harry couldn't hold still (or stop pointing at people) while his younger cousin nearly yeeted a glove over the edge. Who knows what — or who — that would have hit, had Diana not been quick-thinking and grabbed it from her.

The moment was posted to TikTok, and people praised Diana in the comments, with one calling her "an example of [an] attentive mother and a princess in the royal family." In a photo taken during that day, Beatrice's mother, Sarah Ferguson, Duchess of York, was seen holding her daughter while Beatrice decided to do some stretching, making it tough for her mom to hold her. Beatrice's hand is so outstretched that Diana had to move back or else risk accidentally getting hit in the face.

Harry has always been mischievous, having broken several royal rules, but Beatrice isn't known for bucking tradition and getting in trouble, which is why this throwback video of a younger her causing a scene is so special. She didn't make the list of royal children who were caught breaking the rules, though it seems like that glove-throwing moment slipped through the cracks.