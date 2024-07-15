Everything We Know About Princess Beatrice And Princess Eugenie's Inner Circle
They're not working royals, but Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie certainly have packed social schedules. As regular working gals and noted philanthropists, Beatrice and Eugenie's lives are a far cry from the regimented formalities of the firm. These freedoms also enable the sisters to let their hair down and paint the town royal red. The two are routinely snapped at glitzy and exclusive events, invariably posing beside the crème de la crème of high society and pop culture.
Though Princess Catherine's cancer diagnosis changed Prince William's relationship with Beatrice and Eugenie, with the sisters invited to more royal events, they still enjoy the best of both worlds as royals not bound by service. Indeed, the sisters boast an impressive squad comprised of both aristocrats and A-list celebs. From popstars to supermodels — and even a famed artistic provocateur — here's everything we know about Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's inner circle.
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie have a strong, albeit complicated, bond with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle
While Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's relationship with Princess Catherine has had its ups and downs, the sisters have been able to count on Prince Harry as a confidant. Due to Harry's rift with the royal family, the prince has been shunned by his nearest and dearest. However, throughout all the controversy, he and his wife Meghan Markle have remained close with the York sisters.
In 2023, a royal insider told People that Harry and Meghan were still part of Beatrice and Eugenie's inner circle, with the sisters regarding their cousin as one of their best friends. Remaining in contact with Harry was difficult, however, due to the sisters' loyalties to the firm. "This whole drama between him and Meghan and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls," the insider said. "It's hard to watch because they see both sides of it."
The following year, a source told Express that there were signs Harry and Meghan were drifting apart from the York sisters. "Beatrice and Eugenie have firmly pledged their allegiance to the royal family," the source claimed. "They haven't communicated with the Sussexes for quite a while now. They are nowhere near as close as they once were." The princesses' difficult decision to distance themselves from Harry was allegedly catalyzed by their mother Sarah Ferguson, separating herself from the Sussexes the previous year.
Gabriela Peacock is Princess Beatrice's BFF
Gabriela Peacock is a celebrity nutritionist who has been both a BFF and nutrition guru to Princess Beatrice. It's likely that Peacock met Beatrice through the latter's late grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, as she had worked with Her Majesty's doctor. Back in 2020, Peacock used her expertise to help Beatrice prepare for her wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. "She is one of my very close friends and of course, I love the fact that as a nutritionist I can help my friends and clients," Peacock told People at the time. The health expert also reportedly helped Princess Eugenie prior to her big day two years earlier.
The celebrity health guru has been a supportive presence in Beatrice's life. Speaking to Citizen Femme in 2024, she said that the princess is among the women who inspire her, declaring her to be one of the kindest and most hard-working people she knows. "She is so caring and polite to everyone she meets," she said. "I admire her for her complete commitment to everything she does."
Peacock has also praised Beatrice's parenting skills. In 2024, she told Hello! that motherhood came naturally to the princess, as she is an inherently caring and nurturing person. "It's lovely to see my best friend growing into this next stage of her life and to share it with her," she enthused.
Ed Sheeran and Princess Beatrice's friendship led to an unfortunate sword accident
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie are adept at mingling in A-list celeb circles. They met British singer Ed Sheeran at a wedding party in 2012, but their first encounter was rather awkward to say the least. Sheeran didn't recognize the royals, while Beatrice mistook the musician for her cousin, Prince Harry. "One of the girls said, 'You know my cousin looks like you,'" Sheeran told The Sun (via Capital FM). "I said a lot of people say they have ginger cousins that look like me. It turns out her cousin was Prince Harry."
As the pair's friendship blossomed over the years, so did the awkwardness. In 2016, Beatrice was partying with Sheeran and fellow musician James Blunt when she apparently pretended to "knight" Blunt with a sword. Her stunt went royally wrong and she reportedly ended up slashing Sheeran's face; the singer was rushed to hospital, where he received stitches. "He could've been blinded," a source told The Sun. During an appearance on the "Straight Up" podcast in 2020, Sheeran's manager, Stuart Camp, confirmed that Beatrice did cut the singer's face open and that the pair's friendship fizzled out thereafter. Camp branded Beatrice an "idiot," claiming that she got exceedingly drunk and began brandishing the sword.
Holly Branson is a wholesome hype-girl for Princess Beatrice
The daughter of Virgin magnate Richard Branson, Holly Branson is a long-time pal of Princess Beatrice. The two go way back; they reportedly met in 2007 through Holly's brother, Sam Branson, whom Beatrice apparently had a huge crush on. Since then, Beatrice and Holly have set out on a number of daring adventures together.
In 2010, they ran the London Marathon while chained to each other and a large group of friends. Two years later, the pair climbed Mont Blanc to benefit the Big Change Charitable Trust, which the pals co-founded to support marginalized young people through alternative forms of education.
In 2019, Holly shared a series of photos of herself and Beatrice to Instagram, congratulating her friend on her engagement to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi. "So excited to hear the news that Bea and Edo have gotten engaged," she wrote. "They really are made for each other! Bea — we have had so many adventures together ... Something tells me this is going to be your most amazing adventure yet!"
Karlie Kloss and Princess Beatrice are tight
Model Karlie Kloss is famed for having friends in high places, including Taylor Swift. But her elite connections extend to the royal family, too. Kloss is close friends with Princess Beatrice; it's unknown how they met, but they were first seen together at the U.S. Open in 2016.
When Kloss got engaged to Joshua Kushner in 2018, she was straight on the phone to her royal confidant. On Instagram (via Yahoo! Life), Kloss shared a screenshot of a FaceTime conversation she had with Beatrice in which she divulged the joyful news. Beatrice could be seen beaming in shock at her friend's engagement ring. In sharing the screengrab, Kloss also inadvertently exposed Beatrice's private Instagram account, tagging her as @beayork. The following year, Beatrice attended Kloss and Kushner's second wedding ceremony in Wyoming.
Speaking to Yahoo!, royal expert Victoria Howard argued that Beatrice's friendships with celebs like Kloss made her more appealing to the general public. "Britain are apathetic about the royal family at best," Howard said. "But when you bring in celebs, people are more interested in them."
Princess Beatrice reportedly befriended Kate Moss through her mother
She may not have royal duties on her agenda, but there's no doubt that Princess Beatrice keeps super busy as a society gal pal. Throughout the years, she has been spotted hanging out with supermodel Kate Moss. The pair may have met back in 2013, when Beatrice's mother Sarah Ferguson accompanied Moss to a Chinese New Year party. Beatrice and her sister Princess Eugenie were also in attendance. The model may have also met Beatrice through the pair's mutual alleged ex Count Nikolai von Bismarck to whom Beatrice and Moss were linked in 2004 and 2015 respectively.
Following the aforementioned party, the supermodel and the princess appeared to have hit it off. Months later, they both attended the Serpentine Summer Party. Shortly after that, they went on vacation to Venice together, with Beatrice's mother and sister in tow. In October 2018, Moss and Beatrice both attended Eugenie's wedding. Clearly unable to get enough of each other, just weeks later the pair attended a fundraiser together.
Alice Naylor-Leyland is Princess Beatrice's businesswoman pal
Affluent Londoners may recognize Alice Naylor-Leyland as the founder of Mrs. Alice, a company that sells impossibly gorgeous and meticulously curated tableware. The businesswoman counts Princess Beatrice among her close confidants and the royal has been supporting her pal in her entrepreneurial endeavors for years. In 2014, Beatrice celebrated the launch of Naylor-Leyland's blog, "Alice in her Palace," at a swanky party held at the high-end London department store Fortnum & Mason. The following year, the two were spotted getting super cozy as they left Loulou's, which is reportedly Beatrice's favorite private members' club.
In 2022, Beatrice attended an event celebrating the third anniversary of Mrs. Alice. A grateful Naylor-Leyland shared a snap of herself posing with Beatrice on Instagram. "Thank you to all who have helped make this a reality," the entrepreneur wrote. In 2024, Beatrice was among a select few friends invited to Naylor-Leyland's intimate gathering celebrating the arrival of her fourth child. On Instagram, the princess could be seen among the guests squeezed into the compact venue, a far cry from the palatial events that she is no doubt used to.
Olivia Buckingham helped Princess Beatrice up her style game
Princess Beatrice was once notorious for her inappropriate outfits, but thanks to her friend Olivia Buckingham, she's transitioned from sartorially perplexing princess to style queen. Celeb stylist Buckingham and her business partner Lady Emily Compton have been credited with Princess Beatrice's stunning transformation. Speaking to Prestige, Buckingham said that she was pleased to have helped Beatrice, whom she affectionately refers to as "Bea," embrace newfound confidence through fashion. "Of course, to read the headlines is amazing," she said. "But more than anything, as women we go through so much and have such insecurities. If clothes can make a woman feel empowered and confident, then that's what clothes should be used for."
However, Beatrice was Buckingham's friend long before she was her client. In 2016, the two were snapped — quite fittingly — at London Fashion Week together, a sign, perhaps, of the princess' looming style makeover. Though they went on to enjoy a creative partnership, Buckingham does not view the princess as a mere client. "I don't want it to be one-sided," Buckingham told the Daily Mail of her collaborative relationship with her clientele. "What I enjoy is giving them creative freedom, then we meet in the middle and come up with a magical look."
Robbie Williams and Princess Beatrice reportedly have a brother-sister bond
Princess Beatrice's friendship with British singer Robbie Williams dates back to 2011. As with a number of Beatrice's friends, the princess met Williams through her well-connected mother Sarah Ferguson and the two soon became inseparable. The pals are so close, in fact, that Beatrice regards Williams as the "brother she never had." "Robbie gets on really well with Beatrice. He treats her like a little sister and looks after her," an insider told The Sun (via the Mirror). "It's really sweet."
Williams is also close with Beatrice's sister Princess Eugenie. In 2018, the singer performed his hit song "Angels" at Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding. "Robbie Williams sang 'Angels' and other famous songs from different artists that the crowd sang along to," a source told Harper's Bazaar. Moreover, Williams' daughter Theodora Rose Williams served as a bridesmaid at the ceremony, where she cheekily asked mother-of-the-bride Fergie if she was the queen.
Ellie Goulding is one of Princess Eugenie's closest friends
British singer Ellie Goulding met Princess Eugenie through the royal's cousin Prince William when she performed at his wedding in 2011. Since then, she's been one of Eugenie's closest gal pals; the princess even played matchmaker for Goulding, setting her up with her now ex-husband Caspar Jopling in 2017.
In a 2021 interview with The Telegraph, Goulding waxed lyrical about Eugenie, whom she credited with helping her get through her pandemic pregnancy. "She's been a great friend throughout this," she said. "We've talked a lot about pregnancy and she's been inspirational because she just takes everything in her stride." Speaking to Tatler that year, the songstress revealed that she and Eugenie, who also welcomed her first child in 2021, were sharing motherhood tips. "There's a huge sense of camaraderie among new mums ... It seems like motherhood is a time when you can never say too much about what's going on, and I'm grateful for that," she said.
Princess Beatrice is also super close with Goulding. In 2019, British comedian Michael McIntyre played a wholesome prank on a number of Goulding's friends; pretending to be the singer, he texted all of her contacts and asked them to help write a song about her. Beatrice texted back (via Town and Country), "My dearest friend I love so dearly. I feel so lucky, I adore this girl so clearly. From wedding chats to Saturday evening, I adore this lady with every feeling."
Cara Delevingne and Princess Eugenie have been friends for years
Much like her sister, Princess Eugenie is a master at forging friendships with the rich and famous. "Yes, she's got lots of famous friends, but she doesn't set out to befriend them; they're attracted to her," fashion writer Henry Conway told Vanity Fair in 2018. "She's very easy to talk to, very normal, and not at all starry, which is why they love her." Another member of Eugenie's enviable squad is supermodel Cara Delevingne. Rather than meeting at some swanky party, Delevingne and Eugenie are childhood friends. Delevingne has aristocratic lineage and her parents are highly connected, so it's possible that the Duke and Duchess of York were on friendly terms with the Delevingnes when the model was a youngster.
In 2018, Delevingne attended Eugenie's wedding, famously wearing a chic top hat and suit despite the dress code instructing women to wear dresses. Initially, Delevingne, who is genderfluid, wasn't so sure about embracing her masculine side at the ceremony, but Eugenie sweetly encouraged her friend to be herself. "Eugenie has been a friend of mine since I was a kid and I've always wanted to wear tails," she told Grazia (via Hello!). "I texted her, as I wasn't sure about it and she was like: 'Of course, I expected nothing else from you!'"
Cressida Bonas has been a supportive presence in Princess Eugenie's life
In 2012, Princess Eugenie played matchmaker to Prince Harry, introducing her cousin to her friend Cressida Bonas. As a confidant to both Harry and Bonas, Eugenie was privy to the deets of their relationship. In his memoir, "Spare," Harry recalled telling his cousin about an awkward encounter he had with Bonas, only for Eugenie to let on that her friend had already spilled the tea to her. "I told her the date had gone well but the ending had left something to be desired," he wrote. "She didn't disagree. She'd already spoken to Cressida. She sighed. Awkward."
Harry and Bonas may have split in 2014, but Eugenie is still super close with her cousin's ex. In 2016, the pair were seen cuddling and joking with each other at a modern art exhibition. And following the dual cancer diagnoses of Eugenie's mother Sarah Ferguson and uncle King Charles III in 2024, Bonas was seen supporting the princess. The ladies were snapped hugging after a late-night pub outing in London.
Since dating Prince Harry, Chelsy Davy has been super tight with Princess Eugenie
Princess Eugenie seems to have a habit of getting friendly with Prince Harry's ex-girlfriends. Eugenie and Chelsy Davy, who dated Harry on-and-off from 2004 to 2010, have been going strong for years. Referred to as "party pals" by British tabloids, Eugenie and Davy were linked as far back as 2011, when they were seen leaving Princess Catherine and Prince William's wedding together. The following year, they were seen getting chummy at an exclusive soiree, and in 2016 they partied with fellow Harry ex Cressida Bonas at Glastonbury.
Speaking to Express, body language expert Judi James said that Eugenie and Davy clearly have a loving bond, with the pals often engaging in PDA at events. "Their greeting hugs appear to have been far too intense to define polite social acquaintances," James said. "Chelsey's smile suggests she is totally delighted to see Eugenie and the women's double-armed close hugging signals strong friendship and levels of affection."
Tracey Emin is a friend and role model to Princess Eugenie
It's not just socialites and celebs in Princess Eugenie's inner circle. She's also friends with British artist Tracey Emin, known for her controversial piece, "My Bed." The two became unlikely friends after they both moved to New York in 2013. Eugenie has referred to Emin, who is 27 years her senior, as an aunt and a guardian angel. "She became Aunty Tracy because we would hang out in New York as English people not knowing anyone ... We'd go out and have brunch in New York. She's such a lovely person and just really kind," Eugenie said during an appearance on "White Wine Question Time" in 2023.
In 2014, she celebrated Emin's 51st birthday at an exclusive club in London's Mayfair. Also that year, the princess interviewed her friend for Harper's Bazaar, with the two discussing their shared love of art. They also engaged in a bit of friendly banter. When Eugenie told Emin that she would most like to acquire a piece of art by Jean-Michel Basquiat, Emin quipped, "Oh, brilliant. So it wouldn't be 'My Bed' then?" Cheekily, Eugenie replied, "Well, I've already got my own bed."