Everything We Know About Princess Beatrice And Princess Eugenie's Inner Circle

While Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie's relationship with Princess Catherine has had its ups and downs, the sisters have been able to count on Prince Harry as a confidant. Due to Harry's rift with the royal family, the prince has been shunned by his nearest and dearest. However, throughout all the controversy, he and his wife Meghan Markle have remained close with the York sisters.

In 2023, a royal insider told People that Harry and Meghan were still part of Beatrice and Eugenie's inner circle, with the sisters regarding their cousin as one of their best friends. Remaining in contact with Harry was difficult, however, due to the sisters' loyalties to the firm. "This whole drama between him and Meghan and the rift with the rest of the family has been really stressful for the girls," the insider said. "It's hard to watch because they see both sides of it."

The following year, a source told Express that there were signs Harry and Meghan were drifting apart from the York sisters. "Beatrice and Eugenie have firmly pledged their allegiance to the royal family," the source claimed. "They haven't communicated with the Sussexes for quite a while now. They are nowhere near as close as they once were." The princesses' difficult decision to distance themselves from Harry was allegedly catalyzed by their mother Sarah Ferguson, separating herself from the Sussexes the previous year.

