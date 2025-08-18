Inside Meghan Markle & Queen Elizabeth's Ego Battle That Tore A Rift In The Royal Family

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

In keeping with her reported strategy of "never complain, never explain," Queen Elizabeth wasn't one to divulge her thought and feelings, leading people to wonder about behind-the-scenes interactions within the royal family. Queen Elizabeth and Meghan Markle's relationship seems particularly complex. On one hand, the Duchess of Sussex's first impression of the queen was reportedly extremely favorable. The feeling seemed to be mutual, with the queen making some joint public appearances as Meghan got acclimated to her royal role. However, for all their public camaraderie, some royal staffers alleged a private ego clash between the two.

Meghan apparently struggled with the royal hierarchy. "Elizabeth always had to be the center and focus of everything the Royal Family did," one former employee confided to author Tom Quinn (via Daily Mail). "[Meghan] didn't understand that when you join the Royal Family, you don't do as you please, you do as you're told. In a sense, you become a servant of the family."

However, Meghan already had a lengthy resume, and she was accustomed to engaging with people, both as an actor and with her former blog, "The Tig." Although she pivoted away from those pursuits, Meghan remained more forthright in her public interactions. During her time working for the Firm, Meghan broke her share of royal rules. However, the duchess has contended that she sometimes broke rules unknowingly. While Meghan was apparently supposed to get a crash course in the royal ropes, it never materialized, as she informed Oprah Winfrey in 2021.