Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski Moments That Didn't Help Messy Affair Rumors

Krist Noem and Corey Lewandowski haven't been able to avoid the affair rumors that have plauged their friendship, and we just can't ignore them. At one point, neither could Noem, who vehemently denied having an affair with Lewandowski on X, formerly known as Twitter, before deleting the post. "These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie," she said per People. Adding insult to injury, Noem also felt the hearsay was an insult to everything she accomplished in her successful career. "These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help," she added.

The scathing remark was a reference to the long political history she and Lewandowski have. While serving as governor of South Dakota, Noem sought advice from Lewandowski, who'd already proven his worth as an advisor for President Donald Trump during his first term. Noem and Lewandowski briefly severed contact with each other because of Lewandowski's sexual harassment controversy in 2021, which is when the affair rumors gained more steam. But Noem and Lewandowski would later resume contact, which only made the gossip whispers louder. Although both insist they've remained loyal to their respective spouses, the inseparable duo have shared a few moments together that have us all raising our eyebrows.