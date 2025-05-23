Kristi Noem & Corey Lewandowski Moments That Didn't Help Messy Affair Rumors
Krist Noem and Corey Lewandowski haven't been able to avoid the affair rumors that have plauged their friendship, and we just can't ignore them. At one point, neither could Noem, who vehemently denied having an affair with Lewandowski on X, formerly known as Twitter, before deleting the post. "These rumors are total garbage and a disgusting lie," she said per People. Adding insult to injury, Noem also felt the hearsay was an insult to everything she accomplished in her successful career. "These old, tired attacks on conservative women are based on a falsehood that we can't achieve anything without a man's help," she added.
The scathing remark was a reference to the long political history she and Lewandowski have. While serving as governor of South Dakota, Noem sought advice from Lewandowski, who'd already proven his worth as an advisor for President Donald Trump during his first term. Noem and Lewandowski briefly severed contact with each other because of Lewandowski's sexual harassment controversy in 2021, which is when the affair rumors gained more steam. But Noem and Lewandowski would later resume contact, which only made the gossip whispers louder. Although both insist they've remained loyal to their respective spouses, the inseparable duo have shared a few moments together that have us all raising our eyebrows.
Kristi Noem hired Corey Lewandowski to work for her
What we know about Kristi Noem is that she continues to climb the political ranks and is making sure that Corey Lewandowski is right alongside her on her path to power. President Donald Trump awarded Noem a considerable job promotion when he made her the U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary. Not too long afterward, Noem decided to keep Lewandowski close by hiring him to work with her at the DHS, those he has also continued his role as somewhat of an advisor to Noem. It's been reported that Lewandowski still gives Noem counseling while also exclusively accompanying her to critical and sensitive meetings.
Although Noem might've hired Lewandowski for his expertise, the pair working so closely together again only made their partnership seem more suspicious. It doesn't help that both Noem and Lewandowski were in the running for higher positions in the Trump administration before being given their designated roles. President Trump was allegedly eyeing Noem as his running mate for vice president, while Lewandowski made a play to be Chief of Staff. However, Trump wanted to put a bit of distance between himself and the two as their controversy gained traction.
Kristi Noem helped Corey Lewandowski shop for a new pet
Like Kristi Noem, Corey Lewandowski already seemingly has the ideal family life waiting for him at home. The former Trump advisor has four children with wife Allison Lewandowski, a 9/11 widow he married in 2005 but had known since he was a high school student. However, when Corey was looking to add a furry new member to his family, Allison wasn't the one he turned to. Corey was seen shopping for a dog with Noem instead of his longtime wife. The two visited a breeding business, where they picked up a Vizsla puppy before taking a picture with the store's employees. And because the optics didn't look bad enough, Noem and Corey adopted his new pet in Noem's home state of South Dakota.
The dog was supposedly a Christmas gift Corey hoped to give one of his sons. But traditionally, shopping for a pet is a family affair. Regardless of the rumors, it just wasn't a good look for Corey to include Noem in such an important decision for his son while his wife was nowhere to be seen. Incidentally, the scene might also reveal how long Noem and Corey have been cozying up with each other, if there's any truth to the matter. They were initially spotted at the breeder in 2019, which was the year some reports claimed they began seeing each other behind their spouse's backs. After details of Noem's and Corey's pet shopping resurfaced, it only added more ammunition to the cheating allegations.
Corey Lewandowski reportedly took over household chores at Kristi Noem's apartment
If Kristi Noem's husband won't do household chores, she has nothing to worry about. If reports are true, Corey Lewandowski is more than happy to pick up her husband's slack if the latter's unavailable. By all accounts, Kristi is still married to her husband, Bryon Noem, with whom she exchanged wedding vows in 1992 and shares three kids. But Bryon was noticeably absent when Lewandowski was caught spending time with Kristi at her Washington apartment. In fact, the political commentator not only made himself right at home, but he had no trouble making Kristi's place a little cleaner by taking out her trash. At worst, the pair's evening together could be a sign that the affair rumors are true. However, it might also be proof of another rumor claiming Kristi and Bryon are headed for divorce.
Additionally, Kristi's Washington apartment is just one of the several personal and conspicuous spaces they've shared. Reports asserted that Kristi and Lewandowski were common sightings at luxury resorts and private planes. They were even caught booking the same hotel room at the Four Seasons while attending a donor event where they apparently couldn't keep their hands off each other. Kristi and Lewandowski gave off similar vibes when they attended AmpFest, which was another large event dedicated to their party's faithful supporters. After watching the pair flirt for an extended period, a source made the mistake of calling Kristi and Lewandowski lovers to their faces. "I told Corey it was nice to meet his wife. He looked at me and said, 'That's not my wife,'" the source said in an interview with Daily Mail.