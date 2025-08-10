Who Is Lisa Ling's Husband, Paul Song?

Journalist Lisa Ling was 26 when she first rose to fame on "The View," and it has been fascinating to watch the way that Ling's career has evolved in the years since she left the show in 2002. She has made a series of interesting choices professionally, including co-hosting a show for National Geographic and developing documentary series' for Oxygen, HBO Max, and most notably CNN. We are happy to report that Ling's amazing judgment seems to extend to her personal life as well — or at least, to her choice in partners. Ling's husband Paul Song is a trained doctor, a brilliant businessman, a hands-on father, and a tireless champion of social justice. We totally get the appeal.

The veteran journalist met her future hubby through mutual friends in 2006, not long after she called off an engagement to someone else. Ling and Song had their dream wedding in May 2007, and eventually welcomed two children. While it would be easy for Ling — an eight-time Emmy nominee who is currently working as a CBS News contributor — to overshadow a partner, that is not the case here. Song's many accomplishments and incredible drive have made him a fantastic partner for the equally ambitious Ling, and together they make a truly enviable (and gorgeous) pair. Here is everything you need to know about Lisa Ling's dreamy husband, Dr. Paul Song.