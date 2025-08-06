Ivanka Trump's Bland Photoshoot Hints Her Wannabe Influencer Career Is As Low Energy As Donald

From Ivanka Trump's former life as a model to her current life as an influencer, posing for photos is an important skill for the notorious nepo baby. On social media, she has been flashing her lavish lifestyle more than ever since the 2024 election. And, it seems that she thinks distancing herself from her controversial dad and his politics and presenting herself in an aspirational way online will help her make it as an influencer. Yet, based on her latest post, we're starting to wonder if she has the most important part of what it takes to succeed in the influencer world: the ability to take good photos.

We thought that Donald Trump's increase in low energy speeches and appearances were an indication that he's too old for his job, but we're starting to wonder: is giving apathetic, half-hearted vibes genetic? Ivanka's most recent photos indicate that the answer is a resounding yes. On August 6, 2025, Ivanka posted a series of photos on Instagram. And, from the modeling, to the setting, to the editing and even the caption, her heart definitely isn't in this whole influencing thing.

In the pictures Ivanka shared on Instagram, she is posing in a two-piece baby pink ensemble. While these pics clearly aren't candids, "posing" may be a strong word, since the first daughter is simply standing and giving a blank expression in three of the four photos.