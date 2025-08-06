Ivanka Trump's Bland Photoshoot Hints Her Wannabe Influencer Career Is As Low Energy As Donald
From Ivanka Trump's former life as a model to her current life as an influencer, posing for photos is an important skill for the notorious nepo baby. On social media, she has been flashing her lavish lifestyle more than ever since the 2024 election. And, it seems that she thinks distancing herself from her controversial dad and his politics and presenting herself in an aspirational way online will help her make it as an influencer. Yet, based on her latest post, we're starting to wonder if she has the most important part of what it takes to succeed in the influencer world: the ability to take good photos.
We thought that Donald Trump's increase in low energy speeches and appearances were an indication that he's too old for his job, but we're starting to wonder: is giving apathetic, half-hearted vibes genetic? Ivanka's most recent photos indicate that the answer is a resounding yes. On August 6, 2025, Ivanka posted a series of photos on Instagram. And, from the modeling, to the setting, to the editing and even the caption, her heart definitely isn't in this whole influencing thing.
In the pictures Ivanka shared on Instagram, she is posing in a two-piece baby pink ensemble. While these pics clearly aren't candids, "posing" may be a strong word, since the first daughter is simply standing and giving a blank expression in three of the four photos.
We have so many questions about Ivanka's bizarre Instagram post
In the other photo of Ivanka Trump's carousel, she is still giving a blank expression — but this time, she made things exciting by staring out the window, shrouded in shadow. To make matters worse, she's doing this boring modeling in a bland room with terrible lighting that she didn't even bother to edit enough to make it look a bit more interesting or share-worthy. It's also worth noting that the second photo in the carousel inexplicably appears to be a blurry, zoomed-in version of the first photo. This really begs the question that this entire post sparked: why?
Ivanka appeared to put about as much thought into her caption as she did the creative direction of the photoshoot, writing, "Feeling good" with a pink heart emoji. Ivanka's emotionless facial expression makes it hard to know how she is feeling in these photos, but "good" definitely doesn't seem accurate. This post isn't exactly an outlier among her recent snore-worthy content, which is mostly comprised of boring photos of her standing and staring. Yet, this post is particularly lackluster and poorly done, and it certainly doesn't support the notion that she is influencer material.