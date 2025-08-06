Usha Vance Gets Brutal Reality Check After Smiley NASA Appearance

Poor Usha Vance can't catch a break. Any time her husband, Vice President JD Vance, does something, she gets backlash for it, too — yet another way Usha's life has changed since becoming SLOTUS. This includes the time the Vance family went to Disneyland while the Trump administration was busy with numerous ICE raids. JD was seen prancing at the park and earned himself a goofy nickname for it. The Vances were met with protestors at the "Happiest Place on Earth." In fact, they can't go anywhere without running into opposition, be it a theme park, a ski resort in Vermont, or even the U.K. JD and Usha's lavish lifestyle has everyone asking the same question: do they even do any actual work as the VP and second lady?

Well, Usha answered that question recently when she stopped by Houston, Texas, to hang out at NASA. She posted a carousel to Instagram of her visit, which included promoting her summer reading program to space campers. "Reading with Suni Williams, collecting lunar dust, and making postcards to send to space were some of the highlights of the day." Unfortunately, her big moment backfired, considering how her husband works for an administration that plans to cut the funding for NASA.

"Your husband's administration is gutting NASA. But cool you stopped by for a photo-op," one person wrote in the comments. "It's kind of ironic that you posted this, seeing as your government literally is defunding libraries and museums," vented another.