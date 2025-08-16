Kelly Clarkson Is Nearly Unrecognizable Sporting Her Natural Hair
Fans of Kelly Clarkson have been so used to seeing the pop star with hair extensions that it threw them for a loop when she showed up in a promo for "The Voice" Battle of Champions rocking her natural hair. She nailed the bob look, but it's vastly different from the long locks everyone has come to associate with her. Looks like we're about to enter a new era of Kelly. She's had bold hair transformations over the years, and this change definitely stands out.
Celebrity hairstylist Robert Ramos, who did Clarkson's hair, shared the clip to his Instagram account and asked his followers what they thought about the "American Idol" winner's new look. People in the comments loved the shorter 'do. "Would love to see it all the time!!! I've always loved her with shorter hair!" wrote one person. "We love the Bob," gushed another, adding four fire emojis.
Some fans enjoyed Clarkson's new style, but were still missing the hair extensions. "She looks amazing!!! But I'm partial to the long extensions for Vegas too," a fan commented, referring to the singer's residency, "Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions," at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Based on photos Clarkson has shared on her Instagram, it seems like the hair extensions are there to stay for her Vegas residency, but the bob comes alive for "The Voice."
She's always gone to the beat of her own drum
There's truly not a hairstyle that Kelly Clarkson can't pull off. She's already nailed the bob look, as well as long locks — unlike other celebrities' hair extension blunders. But she's also looked flawless in bolder choices, including when she used her hair as a way to channel her inner zebra. Back in 2002, during her "American Idol" era, she had thick blonde stripes highlighted into her dark hair, cut in a lob. It was definitely a choice, but it worked for her at the time. She's also gone full blonde, and it complemented her complexion. Blondes really do have more fun, and clearly Clarkson has the most fun of all.
Moreover, the pop star and talk show host once had the side of her head shaved, getting inspo from her hairstylist's daughter. "I just had a really rough pregnancy. I went to my hair girl and I was like, 'I need something different, I need something to make me feel less like a mom,'" she told PopCrush back in 2015. Choosing to shave any part of your head is a risky move, because if it looks bad, you just have to wait until it grows back. But Clarkson's edginess and low-key controversial nature made the look work in her favor.