Kelly Clarkson Is Nearly Unrecognizable Sporting Her Natural Hair

Fans of Kelly Clarkson have been so used to seeing the pop star with hair extensions that it threw them for a loop when she showed up in a promo for "The Voice" Battle of Champions rocking her natural hair. She nailed the bob look, but it's vastly different from the long locks everyone has come to associate with her. Looks like we're about to enter a new era of Kelly. She's had bold hair transformations over the years, and this change definitely stands out.

Celebrity hairstylist Robert Ramos, who did Clarkson's hair, shared the clip to his Instagram account and asked his followers what they thought about the "American Idol" winner's new look. People in the comments loved the shorter 'do. "Would love to see it all the time!!! I've always loved her with shorter hair!" wrote one person. "We love the Bob," gushed another, adding four fire emojis.

Some fans enjoyed Clarkson's new style, but were still missing the hair extensions. "She looks amazing!!! But I'm partial to the long extensions for Vegas too," a fan commented, referring to the singer's residency, "Kelly Clarkson: Studio Sessions," at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Based on photos Clarkson has shared on her Instagram, it seems like the hair extensions are there to stay for her Vegas residency, but the bob comes alive for "The Voice."