Lauren Boebert & Her Mom Are MAGA Twins In Tanned Up Selfie (& The Tacky Hats Are So On-Brand)

Every now and then, we get a glimpse at certain politicians' private lives, and Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has never been shy about sharing hers with the public. In July 2025, the controversial congresswoman took to her Instagram Stories to post a snap of her and her mother smiling for the camera. Both women were sporting tangerine, Trump-like tans (Boebert's look-a-like mom appears to be her fake tan inspiration, though) with tacky on-brand hats. Boebert's white cap featured the words "Make America Great Again" in gold lettering alongside President Donald Trump's signature. Her mother, on the other hand, donned a khaki-colored hat with the words "U.S. Border Patrol" emblazoned on it. Their orange glow was on par with the same tint many in Trump's inner circle are adopting.

@laurenboebert/Instagram

Given what we know about Boebert's mom, Shawna Bentz, the two women have more than just their love of fake tan and gaudy hats in common — both clearly adore Donald Trump, and they want everybody to know. In a 2025 Mother's Day post, the politician included a snap of them attending one of Trump's rallies. In this particular photograph, the mother-daughter duo was sporting matching black MAGA hats.

Bentz wasn't always a staunch Republican, however. Boebert once revealed in a speech that she used to support the Democratic Party. "It wasn't because my mom was liberal. It's because she believed the lies. She believed the lies of politicians, and it entrapped us in a cycle of poverty," the congresswoman clarified (via the New Yorker). But, by 2016, she was a staunch Trump supporter, eager for him to take office ASAP.