Lauren Boebert & Her Mom Are MAGA Twins In Tanned Up Selfie (& The Tacky Hats Are So On-Brand)
Every now and then, we get a glimpse at certain politicians' private lives, and Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert has never been shy about sharing hers with the public. In July 2025, the controversial congresswoman took to her Instagram Stories to post a snap of her and her mother smiling for the camera. Both women were sporting tangerine, Trump-like tans (Boebert's look-a-like mom appears to be her fake tan inspiration, though) with tacky on-brand hats. Boebert's white cap featured the words "Make America Great Again" in gold lettering alongside President Donald Trump's signature. Her mother, on the other hand, donned a khaki-colored hat with the words "U.S. Border Patrol" emblazoned on it. Their orange glow was on par with the same tint many in Trump's inner circle are adopting.
Given what we know about Boebert's mom, Shawna Bentz, the two women have more than just their love of fake tan and gaudy hats in common — both clearly adore Donald Trump, and they want everybody to know. In a 2025 Mother's Day post, the politician included a snap of them attending one of Trump's rallies. In this particular photograph, the mother-daughter duo was sporting matching black MAGA hats.
Bentz wasn't always a staunch Republican, however. Boebert once revealed in a speech that she used to support the Democratic Party. "It wasn't because my mom was liberal. It's because she believed the lies. She believed the lies of politicians, and it entrapped us in a cycle of poverty," the congresswoman clarified (via the New Yorker). But, by 2016, she was a staunch Trump supporter, eager for him to take office ASAP.
Lauren Boebert and her mom have plenty in common
Lauren Boebert never disappoints when it comes to stirring up controversy, and it seems this is a trait she inherited from her mother. Shawna Bentz got pregnant with the future congresswoman when she was only 18 years old, and she subsequently dropped out of high school — something that was more frowned upon at the time. Notably, Boebert later followed in her mother's footsteps, practically reliving her life one step at a time. She welcomed her first child at 18 and also left high school before graduating. The gun rights activist did one thing differently, however — she knew who the father of her kids was. Bentz, on the other hand, did not. At one point, she even thought former WWE star Stan Lane was her daughter's biological father, but a DNA test dispelled the rumor.
Boebert has continued to be at the center of some messy controversies. Aside from her and Bentz's MAGA glam raising some eyebrows, would-be attorney general Matt Gaetz's wife, Ginger Gaetz, set tongues wagging when she shared a picture on X, formerly known as Twitter, in August 2024 of the congresswoman posing in a bikini and showing off an elaborate tribal tattoo. "We love confident, healthy, patriotic women like Lauren," Ginger captioned the post. Of course, many are of the opinion that tribal tattoos are best left in the 1990s, especially given the fact that they're often seen as cultural appropriation. Some netizens applauded the photograph while others thought it in bad taste. "That tattoo is pretty trashy looking," one penned. "WTH. So unprofessional," another added.