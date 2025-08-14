Jaw-Dropping Lauren Sánchez Bezos Pics That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' face has changed a lot over the years, and there's plenty of speculation that plastic surgery is the cause. It seems the longer she's been in the spotlight, the more unrecognizable she is in throwback pics before her transformation. Sánchez Bezos hasn't confirmed or denied going under the knife. However, she might not have needed to. Several plastic surgeons feel that her new facial features speak for themselves.
In an interview with Page Six, medical experts believed that lip fillers and facelifts are just some of the procedures Sánchez Bezos has undergone. Likewise, her critics feel the best-selling author's cosmetic work is also obvious, but not in a good way. Unimpressed netizens think the alterations Sánchez Bezos made did more harm than good, and she was better off with her face before the speculated changes. Admittedly, while she's certainly proven she knows how to stun with her current look, all of the times she shined in her pre-rumored-plastic surgery era has us feeling a bit nostalgic.
Her lips were already stunning
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' 2003 red carpet appearance at the world premiere of the movie "Hollywood Homicide" shows just how much things have changed since then. One feature that looks quite a bit different in throwbacks is her lips. Although still firm, they weren't quite as pronounced as they'd be in Sánchez Bezos' future. When she was younger, her features looked more balanced, allowing her lips to stand out without being out of place. Whereas fluffing them up has mostly drawn attention to the plastic surgery rumors instead of her good looks.
She was much more willing to go bare-faced in classic pics
It's now a rarity to see what Lauren Sánchez Bezos looks like underneath all her makeup. But going bare-faced was a much more common practice for her before the rumored plastic surgery, and it went well with her more natural look. Interestingly enough, Sánchez Bezos' face wasn't quite as smooth as it would be in her 40s and 50s. However, that worked in the helicopter pilot's favor. Without the makeup and the purported Botox that may have kept her fresh, Sánchez Bezos' face looked more down-to-earth and effortlessly gorgeous.
Her nose has seemingly changed too
Plastic surgeons speculate that Lauren Sánchez Bezos also had rhinoplasty, per Page Six. Although not as obvious as some of her other reported surgeries, throwback photos hint that she might've opted for a new nose after all. In a 2004 picture Sánchez Bezos had taken, her nose certainly appears wider. Additionally, it isn't as refined as it would become much later. If Sánchez Bezos did get rhinoplasty, it seems she went for what might be seen as a more conventionally attractive nose. However, the unique qualities of her previous nose perhaps suited her better.
She smiled because she was happy, not to show off her teeth
Lauren Sánchez Bezos has flashed her pearly white smile for the paparazzi on more than one occasion. But at the same time, one of the author's more candid throwback pics was an example of how genuine her smile used to be years prior. Wearing shades and no makeup, Sánchez Bezos looked like she was having the time of her life. Years after that pic, however, some doctors feel that she might've gotten veneers to give herself the perfect teeth. If so, they might've allowed for a brighter grin. But they also possibly led to a much less authentic smile, too.
Her face showed a lot more emotion back then
Lauren Sánchez Bezos' smile at the 2002 Glamour and Entertainment Tonight Emmy party shows just how emotive she used to be in the past, and we didn't know how much we missed that until it was gone. In the photo, Sánchez Bezos' face is lit up with a deep smile that makes it look like she's never been happier. However, as time's gone on, her face occasionally seems a bit more tense even when she's beaming. Her limited range of expression could be a symptom of all the Botox and fillers she's said to have gotten, procedures that can restrict facial expressions.
Her eyes have changed somewhat
In a 2002 flashback pic of the former news anchor, Lauren Sánchez Bezos' eyes are slightly smaller. Board-certified plastic surgeon Dr. Matthew Nykiel theorized some possible cosmetic procedures that Sánchez Bezos may have had in an interview with Glam — one being an eyelid surgery called blepharoplasty, which gives eyes a more alert appearance. Even though Sánchez Bezos' eyes are rounder than they used to be, in photos where she's smiling wide or wearing heavy eye makeup, they still look pretty narrow, as seen in her wedding photo with Jeff Bezos. Her eyes had a softer, more natural appearance before her speculated surgeries.