Jaw-Dropping Lauren Sánchez Bezos Pics That Make Us Miss Her Pre-Plastic Surgery Face

Lauren Sánchez Bezos' face has changed a lot over the years, and there's plenty of speculation that plastic surgery is the cause. It seems the longer she's been in the spotlight, the more unrecognizable she is in throwback pics before her transformation. Sánchez Bezos hasn't confirmed or denied going under the knife. However, she might not have needed to. Several plastic surgeons feel that her new facial features speak for themselves.

In an interview with Page Six, medical experts believed that lip fillers and facelifts are just some of the procedures Sánchez Bezos has undergone. Likewise, her critics feel the best-selling author's cosmetic work is also obvious, but not in a good way. Unimpressed netizens think the alterations Sánchez Bezos made did more harm than good, and she was better off with her face before the speculated changes. Admittedly, while she's certainly proven she knows how to stun with her current look, all of the times she shined in her pre-rumored-plastic surgery era has us feeling a bit nostalgic.