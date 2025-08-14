Kristi Noem's Most MAGA Cowgirl Stunt Of All Time Is So Try-Hard
Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem missed her calling — she would arguably have made a great actor or model. At least, that's what her love of dressing up as different characters suggests anyway. Noem repeatedly tells anyone who will listen that she grew up on a ranch, that she knows what it's like to get her hands dirty, and that horseback riding is one of her favorite pastimes. We can't help but wonder, then, why on earth she's working for President Donald Trump. But at least the White House staffer sure knows how to dress the part. Noem is something of a professional chameleon, but her judgment when it comes to her choice of outfits isn't always sound.
Noem has racked up tons of awkward moments ever since landing her high-profile job, including the former governor's most MAGA cowgirl stunt of all time. On July 4, 2025, Noem took to Instagram to post a pic of her on horseback at a rodeo, dressed in the full attire, and proudly holding the American flag. Detractors took to the comments to voice their opinions on the photo. "Is she a wanna be cowgirl now?" one questioned. "Cosplaying again, are we?" snarked another. Indeed, Noem's flashy outfit looked far from effortless.
The DHS secretary took to Instagram again on July 7 to ask her followers to help choose between three portraits of her on horseback, for her official governor's portrait. Many felt that the post was in bad taste, given the devastating Texas flooding that had occurred over the Fourth of July weekend. "This is what you were doing instead of signing disaster relief for THREE days after the flooding," one such critic wrote in response. Another quipped "Probably the one of you jumping in to rescue the drowning people of Texas!"
Noem is known for trying a little too hard when it comes to dressing the part
When you're the secretary of homeland security, a decent pantsuit will probably do for office hours — except if you're the former governor of South Dakota, that is. Somehow, Kristi Noem's tacky camo leggings were even worse than her cowgirl cosplay when she paid a visit to Chile in 2025, with even the likes of staunch Republican loyalist Megyn Kelly critiquing the Trump staffer's wardrobe. During an April 2025 episode of "The Megyn Kelly Show," the former Fox News host said she believed Noem was doing excellent work, but that her style was just ghastly.
"Just stop trying to glamorize the mission and put yourself in the middle of it as you cosplay ICE agent, which you're not," Kelly argued, adding, "Stop with the glam." Sound advice, especially given that Noem made a complete fool of herself in an ICE photo-op where she donned all the gear usually reserved for officers while unintentionally pointing an enormous gun at one such agent's head.
Sadly, just a month before Kelly's sharp criticism, Noem also faced intense backlash for shamelessly showing off her wealth while delivering a press briefing in front of an El Salvadorian prison. As one user on X sarcastically pointed out, "Wearing what appears to be a $50k gold Rolex Daytona to film a threat of due-process free rendition to a third-world prison is a really special touch, Secretary."