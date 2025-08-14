Kristi Noem's Most MAGA Cowgirl Stunt Of All Time Is So Try-Hard

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem missed her calling — she would arguably have made a great actor or model. At least, that's what her love of dressing up as different characters suggests anyway. Noem repeatedly tells anyone who will listen that she grew up on a ranch, that she knows what it's like to get her hands dirty, and that horseback riding is one of her favorite pastimes. We can't help but wonder, then, why on earth she's working for President Donald Trump. But at least the White House staffer sure knows how to dress the part. Noem is something of a professional chameleon, but her judgment when it comes to her choice of outfits isn't always sound.

Noem has racked up tons of awkward moments ever since landing her high-profile job, including the former governor's most MAGA cowgirl stunt of all time. On July 4, 2025, Noem took to Instagram to post a pic of her on horseback at a rodeo, dressed in the full attire, and proudly holding the American flag. Detractors took to the comments to voice their opinions on the photo. "Is she a wanna be cowgirl now?" one questioned. "Cosplaying again, are we?" snarked another. Indeed, Noem's flashy outfit looked far from effortless.

The DHS secretary took to Instagram again on July 7 to ask her followers to help choose between three portraits of her on horseback, for her official governor's portrait. Many felt that the post was in bad taste, given the devastating Texas flooding that had occurred over the Fourth of July weekend. "This is what you were doing instead of signing disaster relief for THREE days after the flooding," one such critic wrote in response. Another quipped "Probably the one of you jumping in to rescue the drowning people of Texas!"