Kristi Noem's Tacky Camo Leggings Are Worse Than Her Cowgirl Cosplay

They should make public officials take a mandatory class on how to dress appropriately for their job, because it seems like no one currently in government has a clue about what they should and should not wear for work. Tuesday, July 29, 2025, must have been an early casual Friday, because Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem wore the most inappropriate pants while on the job.

Her Instagram story is filled with videos of Noem doing various duties, but one video caught our eye. In it, she descends an airplane in Chile and greets officials in Santiago while wearing camo leggings. Two big components to unpack here. First, leggings seem like the complete opposite of appropriate attire for a member of the president's team to wear while out on official business. Noem is representing America, and showing up in leggings is not a great look. It gives off a more lounge-y and lazy vibe, instead of making her come across as a dedicated professional. Second, camouflage? Really? If you're going to wear leggings to your federal job, at least make sure they're black. Wearing camo is more suited for spirit week at a high school.

Granted, she literally just got off a plane, so maybe she chose to wear more comfortable attire during her journey. That's fine, but make sure to bring a change of clothes and swap out into something more befitting of a Homeland Security secretary when you know you're going to be working and meeting important people.