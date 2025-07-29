Kristi Noem's Tacky Camo Leggings Are Worse Than Her Cowgirl Cosplay
They should make public officials take a mandatory class on how to dress appropriately for their job, because it seems like no one currently in government has a clue about what they should and should not wear for work. Tuesday, July 29, 2025, must have been an early casual Friday, because Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem wore the most inappropriate pants while on the job.
Her Instagram story is filled with videos of Noem doing various duties, but one video caught our eye. In it, she descends an airplane in Chile and greets officials in Santiago while wearing camo leggings. Two big components to unpack here. First, leggings seem like the complete opposite of appropriate attire for a member of the president's team to wear while out on official business. Noem is representing America, and showing up in leggings is not a great look. It gives off a more lounge-y and lazy vibe, instead of making her come across as a dedicated professional. Second, camouflage? Really? If you're going to wear leggings to your federal job, at least make sure they're black. Wearing camo is more suited for spirit week at a high school.
Granted, she literally just got off a plane, so maybe she chose to wear more comfortable attire during her journey. That's fine, but make sure to bring a change of clothes and swap out into something more befitting of a Homeland Security secretary when you know you're going to be working and meeting important people.
She has a history of wearing inappropriate clothing
While wearing camo leggings on the job is hardly the most controversial thing Kristi Noem has ever done — that title may go to her shooting her dog, Cricket — it's also not the first time Noem has looked less than put together for work. She is the queen of sloppy bedhead and unkempt hair extensions, and she has also worn numerous inappropriate outfits.
Some of these fashion fails involve her cowgirl cosplay, like the time she tried to keep things casual but country back in 2017, wearing an orange dress coupled with leopard print cowboy boots. She loves donning a cowboy hat, which usually ends up with the internet roasting her. These yee-haw looks scream, "When you have a honky tonk at 7 but an official government meeting at 8."
Plus, while nowhere near as bad as Kimberly Guilfoyle and Lauren Boebert's track records, Noem has been known to show some skin with her outfits. There's nothing wrong with that, but being a public servant comes with a strong sense of decorum at all times. If you want to help your country's people, it's best to look professional while doing it.